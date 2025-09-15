How A Steak Restaurant's Sides Can Determine The Quality Of The Whole Menu
When you're looking for a good steak restaurant, it can be hard to tell what will be solid. There are some steakhouse chains that seriously overcharge, and you don't want to get caught overpaying. But a great steakhouse experience may be pricey, no matter what — you want good beef and an "expensive" experience, so why not splurge a little? If you're looking for a quality steak restaurant experience, one way to tell whether it will be good or lackluster is to look at the sides menu. If the sides aren't super quality, that's a steak restaurant red flag that should send you running.
Muhammed Abdullah, a food technologist and quality assurance expert at Folio2 FoodTech, previously told Chowhound, "Low-effort sides are a red flag. If the fries are soggy or the mash is instant, they're cutting corners. Great sides show the kitchen cares about the full plate, not just the meat." So, if the sides haven't been made with strong consideration, you may be in the wrong place. You want something fresh-made and not simply microwaved. And how do you know by the menu that you're in the right place?
How to find the right steak restaurant
"You'll see a big difference between a kitchen that understands meat and one just going through the motions," Muhammed Abdullah added. When the sides aren't well thought out, then the steak won't be either. When you're looking for a good steak restaurant, there are some green flags, too. Chowhound's ranking of U.S. steakhouse chains from worst to best can help you out. Once you have chosen a reputable establishment, you need to know the right way to order a steak at a steakhouse. What cut do you want, and how do you want it cooked?
When you're working with super quality cuts, the ultimate result may depend on you. If you're looking for tenderness, maybe try a filet. For ultimate unctuous, fatty flavor, a ribeye is the perfect choice, and it goes beautifully with sides, like a creamed spinach. For the steak initiated, medium-rare is the way to go. But you don't have to feel guilty for ordering a medium-well or well-done steak. It's really about preferences. Just choose what you like, but let the sides guide you to a quality steak restaurant.