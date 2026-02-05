Why Only 10% Of Beef Gets A USDA Prime Grading (And What Qualifies It)

If you're a steak lover who's been grocery shopping for a while, you might already know prime beef is considered the best quality beef. You've also probably noticed it's the most expensive (and maybe that's what led you to think it's the highest quality — though it is still important to understand different beef grades and what they mean). But what you may not realize is just how rare USDA prime beef is, and, no, we're not talking about temperature doneness.

Now, the exact quantity of beef that receives the top grade of USDA prime is a tad unclear, as the percentages vary depending on where you look. Some steakhouses and beef companies say it's only 2% to 3%, while others say 3% to 5%. However, the percentage has increased over the years, and the USDA meat grading reports for 2024 and 2025 show 10% (specifically, 10% in 2024 and 10.8% in 2025) of all beef graded earned the prime rating each fiscal year.

Different meat companies may have slightly different ideas of how much beef qualifies as USDA prime simply because their own supplies may vary in quality. Regardless, it's apparent only a small portion of American beef qualifies for the USDA prime label, but why is this, and is that assessment still accurate? To fully understand what kind of beef you're getting, it's worth taking a closer look at what the prime label means and how it's used, as well as the state of the meat industry.