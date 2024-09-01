Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Seafood

When you're craving seafood, plenty of chain restaurants offer dishes like lobster, shrimp, sushi, and seafood boils. Some are seafood chains that focus mainly on fish and crustaceans, while others are more general and just happen to have some seafood dishes on the menu. Some take their seafood very seriously, offering only high-quality products prepared with expertise and care. Others go the lesser quality route.

The last thing you want when you order seafood at a restaurant is to get a sub-par dish that's mushy, rubbery, or tastes far from fresh. That's why it helps to know which chain restaurants offer the highest and lowest quality seafood before you make your decision about where to eat out. A little research goes a long way into ensuring you get the freshest, most succulent seafood.

To help you suss out some stellar seafood spots and places where you may want to pass on the fish, we scrutinized popular chain restaurants and their seafood offerings. These are the chains that offer top-notch seafood, as well as a few that drop the ball when it comes to their fish and shellfish.