Chain Restaurants That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Seafood
When you're craving seafood, plenty of chain restaurants offer dishes like lobster, shrimp, sushi, and seafood boils. Some are seafood chains that focus mainly on fish and crustaceans, while others are more general and just happen to have some seafood dishes on the menu. Some take their seafood very seriously, offering only high-quality products prepared with expertise and care. Others go the lesser quality route.
The last thing you want when you order seafood at a restaurant is to get a sub-par dish that's mushy, rubbery, or tastes far from fresh. That's why it helps to know which chain restaurants offer the highest and lowest quality seafood before you make your decision about where to eat out. A little research goes a long way into ensuring you get the freshest, most succulent seafood.
To help you suss out some stellar seafood spots and places where you may want to pass on the fish, we scrutinized popular chain restaurants and their seafood offerings. These are the chains that offer top-notch seafood, as well as a few that drop the ball when it comes to their fish and shellfish.
Highest: Ocean Prime
If you're looking for a swanky seafood spot, Ocean Prime is a good bet. The upscale chain has 22 restaurants across the States, each offering elegant interiors and menus that focus on premium seafood and steaks. You can start your meal with oysters on the half shell, sushi, or a seafood tower. Mains include sea scallops with parmesan risotto and filet mignon with lobster tail. If you're feeling decadent, you can add a side of lobster mac and cheese.
Quality ingredients are at the heart of Ocean Prime's ethos. The company partners with farmers, fishermen, and suppliers who adhere to high standards. It also sources locally when possible. Take for example the scallops, which are hand-harvested in New England waters. You might find Florida grouper on the menu or king crab legs from Dutch Harbor in Alaska. Ocean Prime has even partnered with Cape Cod Oyster Co. to create its own private-label oysters. It may be pricey, but many say the seafood at Ocean Prime is worth every penny for its quality and freshness.
Highest: Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Eddie V's is a high-end chain that specializes in seafood and steaks. The stylish restaurants feature unique touches like jazz lounges and modern art. They're the kind of spots where you can really splash out on a decadent seafood dinner accompanied by fine wine. Your meal could start with a seafood tower laden with wild Gulf shrimp, Blue Point oysters, and Maine lobster. You can also sample yellowtail sashimi, jumbo lump crab cakes, and Norwegian salmon with a Kentucky rye whisky glaze.
When you're paying premium prices for a meal, you want to ensure the food justifies the price tag. According to many diners, Eddie V's does indeed deliver in that respect. The company doesn't skimp on the quality or the portion sizes. Seafood is flown in daily from points like Nantucket Bay, Maine, and the Caribbean. Everything from the appetizers to the mains includes ample servings of fish and crustaceans. For example, the jumbo lump crab cakes feature half a pound of crab meat. The lobster tacos are full-sized and big enough to share. Plus, many people say the dishes are cooked to perfection.
Lowest: Applebee's
Applebee's first burst onto the American dining scene in 1980, and now there are over 1,500 locations across the U.S. It's best known for dishes like its famous riblets and chicken wonton tacos, although you can also find a small selection of seafood options on the menu. Unfortunately, the seafood doesn't get great reviews.
According to a Mashed poll that asked which chain restaurant has the worst quality seafood, 43% of respondents answered Applebee's. That may be because the seafood is likely pre-packaged and frozen. A former employee of Applebee's said on Reddit, "Most anything that comes out of the fryer goes into it frozen." That means those fried shrimp and fish and chips probably lived in the freezer before arriving at your table.
With that in mind, you might think the blackened salmon would be a safer bet. However, even that may be suspect. As another former employee on Reddit stated, "Nothing is cooked fresh to serve except for the steaks and burgers. Everything else is packaged, precooked, or ready to microwave."
Highest: Legal Sea Foods
If you live on the East Coast, chances are you've eaten at Legal Sea Foods before. Since its inception in 1950, the company has always been about ultra-fresh, top-quality seafood. It started as a family fish market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and later expanded to include a restaurant next to the market. Now there are over 20 restaurants in the East that offer enticing seafood dishes like clam chowder, maki rolls, steamed lobster, and blackened or grilled fish.
Legal Sea Foods has a "pier-to-plate" philosophy, meaning it sources fresh seafood that's in season from local fishermen. The company website states, "We look for cold-water fish that is either "top of catch" (hauled onboard just before landing) or caught from day boat operators (fishermen who go to sea for just a single pass before returning to shore)." Legal Sea Foods also tests its seafood products at a laboratory to make sure it's top-notch. No matter whether you get fried fish and chips or fresh crudo, you can be sure the seafood is vetted to ensure it's at its prime.
Lowest: Joe's Crab Shack
Joe's Crab Shack is a themed dining chain that's all about beachy vibes and buckets of seafood. The company expanded quickly after opening its first location in Houston, Texas, in 1991. However, the past decade has been rather tough for Joe's. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and multiple restaurants have shut their doors since. Many suggest the poor-quality food might be the reason why Joe's Crab Shack is disappearing across the country.
Back in 2014, Joe's was called out for using a ton of trans fats in its food, despite claiming that it used no trans fat oils. The artery-clogging dishes may have put some people off those fried shrimp platters and seafood boils. Then again, it may be that many of the dishes taste like they came directly out of a freezer. The internet is rife with advice about what not to order at Joe's Crab Shack, with people citing everything from dried-out shrimp to lackluster crab, and weird-tasting fish. If it's quality seafood you're after, many say this is not the spot.
Highest: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Love Louisiana-style seafood dishes? If so, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen will be right up your alley. You can choose from a wide variety of delicacies from the sea like calamari, octopus, or catfish. You can have it fried and crispy, in a hearty gumbo with Andouille sausage, or sauteed with a side of dirty rice. There are also sampler platters on offer.
The chain is part of the family-run Pappas group, which has over 90 restaurants across the country. Founded by brothers Chris and Harris Pappas, the company owns and operates multiple departments, including the delivery trucks that pick up fresh seafood and bring it to the restaurants. That way the company can ensure the fish is delivered quickly while it's still fresh.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen also works with fishermen and suppliers to bring in local products. Much of the seafood comes from the Gulf of Mexico, like the crawfish, flounder, and softshell crab. Other delicacies include Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, and U.S. farm-raised catfish. Offering full transparency, the company even has a page on its website where you learn where each type of seafood comes from.
Lowest: Chili's
Founded as a burger joint in 1975, Chili's is now best known for its Southwestern fare like fajitas and ribs. Steak and chicken dishes make up the majority of the menu, although there are a few seafood dishes. The shrimp fajitas and ancho salmon may sound tempting, but you should know that Chili's doesn't earn many gold stars from diners for its seafood.
The main problem with Chili's seafood is that it's not fresh. Like many casual chain restaurants, the chain uses frozen products. A former chef commented on Reddit, "I cooked at a Chili's for almost eight years ... 90% of everything comes frozen." That doesn't necessarily mean the seafood at Chili's is bad; it's just not going to taste as good as a dish that's made with fresh product.
Another former chef on Reddit said, "I do NOT recommend the seafood. You're at a chain restaurant, and one that sells themselves as a Tex-Mex grill. Are you really expecting decent seafood in this situation?!" Fair enough. You're probably better off sticking to the Chicken Crispers or steak fajitas.
Highest: Seamore's
Born in New York City, Seamore's was created to showcase local fish from the East Coast. Founder Michael Chernow wanted to create a casual spot that also focuses on sustainable seafood. The fish and shellfish are either wild-caught in Atlantic or Gulf waters or raised on farms that practice responsible aquaculture. The company website states that all of the wild-caught fish on the menu comes out of the sea no more than 48 hours before being served at the restaurants.
At the time of writing, there are only six Seamore's restaurants, each of which offers an array of seafood dishes to suit all palates. You can choose from dishes like grilled shrimp tacos, miso-glazed salmon, and grilled fish with your choice of sauce and side. The menu stays mostly the same from day to day, but the type of seafood may change depending on what's fresh and in season. For example, one day you could be sampling Acadian redfish from Nova Scotia and the next day spotted sea trout from the Gulf of Mexico. Either way, you know what you're getting is great quality.
Lowest: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
It's not uncommon to see real restaurants featured in movies, but it's much rarer to find a restaurant that was inspired solely by a film. That's the case with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Modeled after the hit film "Forrest Gump," the seafood chain opened in 1996, two years after the movie came out. If you recall from the film, Forrest Gump opened a shrimp company to honor his friend "Bubba" who died fighting in the Vietnam War. Hence, the chain offers all manner of shrimp, as well as other Southern comfort food dishes.
If you loved "Forrest Gump," Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. can be a fun place to grab a meal. But if you're expecting sublime seafood, you may be disappointed. Many of the chain's seafood dishes are deep-fried or smothered in heavy butter sauces. That still doesn't disguise the fact that the seafood simply doesn't taste fresh. Many diners comment on how the shrimp is rubbery, the fish is dry, and even the restaurants themselves smell "fishy." Some say that the seafood is no better than what you might find in the freezer section at your local grocery store.
Highest: McCormick & Schmick's
Since 1979, McCormick & Schmick's has been impressing diners with top-notch seafood and steaks. It all started when Bill McCormick and Doug Schmick bought a century-old seafood restaurant in Portland, Oregon, and revived it with more of a fine-dining, steakhouse slant. Now multiple locations across the country offer sophisticated settings, polished service, and enticing dishes from the land and the sea. From the freshly shucked oysters to the seared ahi tuna and pan-seared scallops, you can expect some seriously good seafood.
McCormick & Schmick's is one of only a handful of seafood chains that never use frozen fish. The About Us page even states, "Our fish is guaranteed fresh." The company is also committed to sourcing seafood that has been sustainably caught and raised. For example, the tuna is caught using longline methods, and the salmon and Blue Cobia are raised using open ocean farming techniques. Even the oysters come from the chain's exclusive oyster beds where they are raised with restorative aquaculture practices. The result is delicious dishes that taste like the ocean instead of the freezer.
Lowest: Golden Corral
Where do you go when you're craving an all-you-can-eat buffet feast? For many people, the answer is Golden Corral. The chain opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 1973 with the mission of offering good food at affordable prices. Today, you can fill up on over 150 buffet items for under $20. That includes seafood dishes like fried shrimp, seafood salad, and fried fish. You can also get your buffet items to go with the "Weigh & Pay" system where you fill up a takeaway container and pay by the pound.
As you might expect from a buffet chain, the seafood at Golden Corral is not winning any awards for its quality. It's not necessarily awful, but it's not fresh either. An employee of the chain said on Reddit, "The seafood is mostly frozen except for the salmon I think." Plus, there's not a huge amount of attention to detail when it comes to the cooking techniques, which is why many customers report the fish being dry or soggy. You can't really complain though when you're paying rock-bottom prices. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
Highest: Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2000. Founders Chris Parker and Tim Curci shared a passion for freshly caught fish, so they created an establishment dedicated to quality seafood. Fast-forward to the present and there are over 160 restaurants in the United States, most of which are clustered on the East Coast. Each offers delectable dishes like mussels, mahi-mahi, and the chain's famous crispy Bang Bang shrimp. There are also seasonal offerings like rockfish in the summer and Florida stone crabs in the winter.
Bonefish Grill sources top-quality seafood from around the world and hand-cuts the fish in the restaurants to ensure it meets exacting standards. Shrimp, scallops, and salmon are always on the menu, but there are also rotating fresh fish specials. The seafood is prepared using ingredients that enhance the natural flavors like fresh herbs and house-made sauces. Many of the dishes are cooked on a wood-fired grill to give them an extra boost of flavor. With that in mind, it's easy to see why so many diners call out Bonefish Grill for its exceptional seafood.
Lowest: TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays is a middle-of-the-road chain restaurant where you can grab all-American dishes like wings, burgers, and steaks at reasonable prices. Like many chain restaurants, it aims to please a wide variety of palates, from picky little ones to health-conscious eaters and those who want a hearty meal. For seafood lovers, there are a variety of dishes on the menu like fish and chips, crispy shrimp, and grilled salmon. However, according to many diners, the seafood at TGI Fridays is average at best.
Consistency seems to be the main issue when it comes to the seafood dishes at TGI Fridays. Many people comment on how the shrimp can come out either rubbery and overdone or doughy and undercooked. Some say the fish and chips taste like frozen fish sticks and that the salmon is bland. And the lobster? According to an employee on Reddit, it's frozen and then cooked in the microwave. While those dishes may be cheaper than similar offerings at other chains, many say seafood is one of the things you should never order from TGI Fridays.
Highest: Truluck's
With just 12 locations in Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington D.C., Truluck's is a relatively small seafood chain. However, it goes big on quality and flavor. The menus center around premium seafood like fresh Florida stone crab, caviar, and Maine lobster. Some of the more decadent dishes on the menu include blue crab stuffed lobster tails with lobster-sherry jus and whole-roasted Mediterranean branzino. No matter which seafood dish you choose, you can expect it to be ultra-fresh and sourced with care.
Unlike many chain restaurants, Truluck's is independent, so it has complete control over where and how it sources its seafood. The company serves only sustainably sourced seafood that is harvested humanely. For example, Truluck's works with local crabbers in Florida who harvest just the crab claws without killing the crustaceans. The company also honors seasonality, so the menu changes often with different varieties of fresh fish. That's also how it manages to have many of the dishes on your plate less than 24 hours after being pulled out of the traps.
Highest: Red Lobster
When many people want a quality seafood meal at affordable prices, they turn to Red Lobster. Established in 1968, the company was a hit pretty much from the get-go. Within just a few years, it was expanding across the country. At one point, Red Lobster was the biggest seafood chain in the world. Sadly though, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and began shuttering many restaurants. However, it's not the quality of the food that brought about the bankruptcy filing. According to CNN, it was mainly mismanagement and inflation.
From the beginning, Red Lobster has focused on high-quality seafood and that still holds true today. All of the chain's seafood can be traced to a reputable source and comes from suppliers that follow sustainable practices. The lobster must fall within a specific size range to ensure it's not negatively affecting reproduction cycles. The crab is wild-caught responsibly with crab pots, and the shrimp is either wild-caught or raised on farms that are certified by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP). Some of the seafood is frozen, but the company claims it's flash-frozen directly on the boats or docks to ensure the best quality.