9 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Ribeye, According To Reviews
Coveting a remarkable slab of red meat? Filet mignon or T-Bones might steal the show in terms of the average steakhouse, but another cut on menus, the ribeye, garners a fanatical reception from diners. Although ribeyes are perfect for grilling, something about the intricate web of marbling yields enticing flavor while still retaining primal juiciness. Broiled right, a ribeye is velvety and rich, with the fat unleashing a tsunami of flavor in every morsel.
Given the option, some might like patronizing a local chophouse to relish this illustrious cut of meat. With expensive cuts of steak, franchises can be a gamble between inconsistencies in location or staffing. Still, even if steakhouse chains in the United States can be a mixed bag, there's no doubting a ribeye meal is readily available, and maybe in some cases, a little lighter on the wallet. We wanted to showcase the ribeyes from steakhouse chains that customers wouldn't stop raving about. And to do so, we took it upon ourselves to review the feedback, scouring videos and comment sections across a variety of websites. Whether it's the boneless beauties or magnificent Tomahawks, diners recommend these spots for a fancy night out.
1. Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse sources top-tier USDA Prime beef and caters to different appetites by carving steaks into various sizes. Most weigh about a pound, but there are other options on the menu, like the 14-ounce Dry-Aged and the Cowgirl Bone-In. An assortment of accoutrements lets you round out the presentation, like garlic butter or a drizzle of Béarnaise sauce. Or, you can pay a bit extra and tack on a plump lobster tail.
To date, the ribeye entree ranks among the best according to reviews. They're never gristly or tough on the inside, despite the fattier characteristics. One Facebook user who sampled numerous entrees at Morton's concurred that the Cajun Ribeye was "perfectly aged, beautifully seared, and packed with incredible flavor." Given that Morton's steeps its beef in spices for a whopping 60 hours, this isn't surprising. Peppery, smoky heat is associated with this NOLA seasoning, and with a lengthy marination, it's a punch that rocks the taste buds.
2. Smith & Wollensky
Big Apple-born Smith & Wollensky peddles some of the best steak found anywhere in America. Mostly well known along the East Coast, it can also be enjoyed in Las Vegas and some international locations.
The restaurant offers a grandiose lobster dinner and oysters by the platter, but is best known for its steaks. The ribeyes, labeled on the menu as "rib steak," come two ways: a standard bone-in, or relish a tinge of heat with powerful Cajun spices. Both are dry-aged, a technique that transforms standard beef; fermentation unleashes a stronger flavor, drawing out a consistency that is prized for its succulence.
Patrons claim Smith & Wollensky ribeyes are stellar, and stand behind the exemplary presentation. "It was cooked to perfection — tender, incredibly flavorful, and truly a cut above the rest. My taste buds are still singing!" remarked a customer on Facebook. The spice blend was another pleasant touch, per a YouTube review: "It's got a kick, but it's not too intense."
3. Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse slings a steakhouse dinner that won't break the budget. Topping 800 locations, the restaurant is uber-casual, with laidback platters drawing on Southwestern influences.
The Fort Worth Ribeyes are carved into 12-ounce, 14-ounce, and 16-ounce cuts, or you can satisfy your hunger with the Bone-In, which is 20 ounces. Not too many franchises commit to carving up the beef right inside the restaurant, and doing it all by hand. Yet a mega-chain like the Roadhouse does this daily, rejecting freezers to only sizzle ultra-fresh, USDA Choice beef. You also get two choices from the complimentary sides menu, which includes steak fries, broccoli, baked sweet potatoes, and more.
According to reviews, Texas Roadhouse absolutely nails the ribeye, offering an affordable meal guests can savor. As one customer commented on Facebook, "Every ribeye I've ever had from there has been spot on, and their seasoning is good." Meanwhile, a YouTube reviewer praised the crust's unbelievable caramelization: "It's that wonderful char that adds so much flavor."
4. Mastro's Restaurants
Mastro's Restaurants caters to the elegance of tradition expected from a steakhouse: a decadent menu, fine attire, white tablecloths, wine cellars, and premium service.
At Mastro's, it's standard for ribeyes to be wet-aged for approximately 28 days to allow thorough tenderizing. All that sitting in its own juices develops a texture that's moist yet rich. Once a guest orders, chefs place the meat under the broiler — set at a blistering 1,500 degrees.
Many online reviews express satisfaction with the preparation, praising the meat's decadent taste. "The 22-ounce ribeye had some of the best flavor that I've tasted in a steak, in a very long time," declared a patron on Facebook. Another person called it "a steak lover's dream" in a Facebook reel.
5. LongHorn Steakhouse
If a chain establishment is known for ribeye — and an extremely good one — then we can probably trust any regular who touts it as the best. This was the case for LongHorn Steakhouse where the classic cut of meat is actually a best-seller. There are two choices: boneless Ribeye and the Outlaw Ribeye, a larger slab notably cooked over fire. Like the rest of the beef menu, they're seared fresh and finished off with a sprinkling of its proprietary seasoning mixes every time.
Not only are reviewers shocked that they're eating a chain steak, but they also find it on par with swankier restaurants. According to reviews, the spice blend is a huge part. One diner found it nicely spicy, which amplified the beef's natural juiciness. "Flavor-wise? If you're a black pepper fan, you're gonna be into this," they said on Facebook. "It's heavily seasoned with pepper and salt, just shy of spicy, and I liked that."
6. The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille's mastery over steaks cannot be easily challenged. The menu's Chef Recommends section, the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye is not your typical steak. The quality is sublime, with in-house prepping that ranges from hand-carving the pieces to dry-aging, but it's the presentation that makes a difference. The 22-ounce slab arrives dusted in dried mushroom flakes, plus a generous wash to hype up the umami, such as fermented Balsamic vinegar (aged 15 years) and extra virgin olive oil.
Choosing to marinate its star cut is a boss move, since according to reviews, The Capital Grille excels in marrow-dripping pleasure. It ticks all the boxes for what a great slab of steak can be. Talk of the ribeye usually emphasizes its bountiful juiciness, with particular focus on its buttery mouthfeel. "I could cut it with my fork!" remarked a happy diner on Facebook, adding, "The picture doesn't do it justice. Looks burnt, but that's the balsamic soaked all in the goodness." Other feedback relished its uniqueness, especially given that it's in return for a humongous portion. "Massive, flavorful, and worth every penny," was how one video reviewer described it.
7. Saltgrass Steak House
At Saltgrass Steak House, the decor is rugged, like an old-timey ranch, and dishes are stick-to-the-ribs hearty. Over 30 years have passed since the chain launched in Houston — which is a long time to fine-tune a delicious steak. And Pat's Ribeye, according to reviews, won't steer you wrong. You get 12 ounces of Angus beef, doused in heavy seasoning, and chargrilled to one's liking, although a ravenous appetite will find satiation in the 16-ounce version. You also receive a soup or salad, plus an additional side dish such as mashed spuds or broccoli.
An excellent steak dinner — at a darn-tootin' good price — Saltgrass's ribeyes impress people at a startling rate. Comments regularly point to a level of quality above average: ample marbling, succulence in every forkful. On Facebook, one customer couldn't believe how incredible the steak was. "I ordered the Pat's Ribeye with asparagus and sautéed mushrooms, and everything was absolutely on point! The steak was juicy and packed with amazing flavor."
8. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Celebrating a hard-won degree or milestone birthday? Toasting the occasion with fabulous food is why many adore Ruth's Chris as a luxe eating destination. Similar to other fine-dining steakhouses, restaurants carry an expansive array of surf-and-turf and a wine list.
Here, New York Strip is definitely the star, but the ribeye selections, consisting of a Tomahawk, Cowboy Ribeye, and a boneless option, enchant customers for a variety of reasons. There's the meat itself — exclusively prime — and the legendary way a Ruth's Chris serves steaks for each guest: ribeyes are charred in a fiery inferno (at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit) before being placed on the heated plate with silky butter.
Of course, internet critiques report nothing short of excellence with the marbled favorite. The cut smacks of craftsmanship according to reviews, and fans credit the mouthwatering texture. Folks, by and large, encounter the steaks grilled to their exact demands. "The Ribeye steak (medium well) was equally impressive, featuring a beautifully seared crust with a juicy, tender interior," a fan wrote on Facebook.
9. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has been in business since 1998, and nationwide, wows guests in about 25 states. Restaurants are prized for their classy, bespoke design, which is the ideal atmosphere for savoring beef that's undoubtedly sensational.
The cheapest cut on the Fleming's menu is the Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye at $68, while the 35-ounce Tomahawk averages $120. A few are dry-aged, and guests can certainly dress up their steaks with Colossal Diablo Shrimp or experiment with its Artisanal Butter trio featuring espresso, black truffle, and herbed horseradish infusions.
A Facebook reviewer purchased a smaller cut, which they found immaculate, writing "the 14 oz Ribeye was a showstopper — rich, juicy, perfectly seasoned, and grilled to perfection." And it's not the only thing guests enjoyed. Another patron confirmed it's extra-delicious and indulgent, staying "crispy on the outside and tender on the inside."
Methodology
Deciding the chains whose ribeyes rock involved extensive scrutiny across several platforms. Primarily, we looked on social media, scouring Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube to see which chains were repeatedly championed for this particular steak. Whether budget-friendly or high-end, all shared one thing in common: consistently positive feedback. And to really hone in on a consensus we could stand by, reviews needed to be current. That's why, to avoid any misleading claims, we only considered reviews posted within the last year.
Franchises aren't exempt from the occasional low score; those who've had contradictory encounters were not overlooked. This list emerged from extensive research, and our aim with these findings was to spread the word about the best.