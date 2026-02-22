9 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Ribeye, According To Reviews

Coveting a remarkable slab of red meat? Filet mignon or T-Bones might steal the show in terms of the average steakhouse, but another cut on menus, the ribeye, garners a fanatical reception from diners. Although ribeyes are perfect for grilling, something about the intricate web of marbling yields enticing flavor while still retaining primal juiciness. Broiled right, a ribeye is velvety and rich, with the fat unleashing a tsunami of flavor in every morsel.

Given the option, some might like patronizing a local chophouse to relish this illustrious cut of meat. With expensive cuts of steak, franchises can be a gamble between inconsistencies in location or staffing. Still, even if steakhouse chains in the United States can be a mixed bag, there's no doubting a ribeye meal is readily available, and maybe in some cases, a little lighter on the wallet. We wanted to showcase the ribeyes from steakhouse chains that customers wouldn't stop raving about. And to do so, we took it upon ourselves to review the feedback, scouring videos and comment sections across a variety of websites. Whether it's the boneless beauties or magnificent Tomahawks, diners recommend these spots for a fancy night out.