10 Celebrity Last Meals We Still Think About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something undeniably fascinating about celebrity eating habits. Despite being elevated to almost superhero status by fandom and showbiz success, celebs are just ordinary people, mostly eating ordinary food. Yet a person's eating habits can reveal personality, offering a glimpse into who they are. Culture, taste, whimsy, economics — even bravery — can all shine through on a person's plate. It also gives fans a more tangible way to relate. For some, seeing celebs candidly nosh in public is like being on a safari watching zebras graze — displaying relaxed everyday eating habits, or, perhaps, dining on the last thing they'll ever eat.
This slightly perverse curiosity has been part of the cultural landscape for years, uncovering a range of farewell meal styles. Matty Matheson's shellfish tower sounds delightful, while Bobby Flay's choice of a classic cheeseburger tracks. It's always interesting to read about the final bites of stars — especially chefs — whether planned or unplanned. Final celebrity meals can even become deeply ingrained in their legacy. Sometimes the foods are decadent, sometimes deeply ordinary, and sometimes perhaps a bit sad. For deceased celebs, their last food forays are often reconstructed after the fact, stitched together via interviews or eyewitness accounts. What makes them compelling isn't just the food on the plate, though; it's the context: a last get-together, a routine meal, or a quiet moment to themselves before everything changes. The following 10 celebrity last meals still fascinate us, all these years later.
1. James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini hardly needs an introduction. An absolute titan of dramatic performance, the award-winning actor remains best known for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano in the hit HBO show "The Sopranos." At the age of 51, he died, and in the aftermath, details of his eating habits soon emerged. His final meal reads less like a last supper and more like a full-blown vacation extravagance — which, to be fair, it was. While in Rome, the actor reportedly ordered two portions of fried king prawns drenched in a mayonnaise-chili sauce and a notably large serving of foie gras, the controversial delicacy. To wash it all down, Gandolfini imbibed a steady stream of booze, including shots of rum, beer, and piña coladas.
On paper, this meal might sound a bit lavish, but in context, it's completely relatable. Gandolfini was touring Italy with his son, enjoying the country, and doing what most of us do on holiday: eating and drinking freely, and not thinking about the consequences. After all, vacations are the one time you're expected to really enjoy yourself and blow off some steam. Gandolfini's final meal might be one of the better-known on our list, partly because he's remained in the pop culture conversation, and partly because it was so rich and fun. It was a snapshot in time of a person living his best life, enjoying one of life's greatest pleasures: food.
2. John Lennon
The Beatles undeniably changed the landscape of pop culture and pop music forever. Their legacy and contributions to music have outlasted the deaths of members George Harrison and, of course, John Lennon. Arguably the most famous of the Fab Four, Lennon died in 1980 at the age of 40, an untimely passing that was beyond tragic. His last meal sits at the intersection of comfort and repetition. The widely circulated version — that he ate a corned beef sandwich with tea at a New York deli — was reported by James L. Dickerson in his 1999 novel, "Last Suppers: If the World Ended Tomorrow, What Would Be Your Last Meal?"
Lennon's snack habits have been reported on before, but it's possible that only diehard fans would know he practiced a "macrobiotic" diet with his wife, Yoko. Turns out the star wasn't so dogmatic with this plant-based diet, and may have bent the rules on a case-by-case basis. It's hard to blame Lennon, or any macrobiotic practitioner living in the Big Apple, for straying from this diet. New York's Jewish deli food is incredible— a nice corned beef sandwich is known to tempt carnivores and, as it appears, even quasi-vegetarian rock stars.
3. Julia Child
The matriarch of modern American cooking and a 20th-century icon in her own right, Julia Child's name alone evokes the splendor of food. Her gastronomic contributions are undeniable, paving the way for home cooks to hone their craft through her charming recipes. As such an influential figure in the food world, many might wonder what her final bites were. Child's final meal almost feels poetic for its pure simplicity. At the age of 91, the woman who introduced generations of Americans to French cuisine is said to have enjoyed a bowl of French onion soup — fitting since the dish was said to be one of her all-time favorites. After all, her love of French food stayed with her long after graduating from the iconic Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris.
French onion soup is rich and deeply flavorful, and relatively easy to make — whether from scratch, or by tweaking store-bought versions with some of Child's tips. Unlike more sensationalized last meals, this one in particular resonates with us because it's so true to Child's inner self; it's on-brand and completely relatable. Retreating to comfort in her final bites, there's no excess here, just a simple, familiar dish that sums up a lifetime spent celebrating French cooking as both craft and pure pleasure.
4. Princess Diana
For some, the memory of Princess Diana is immediate — footage of the mangled car wreck looping on CNN. For others, she endures as a cultural figure and '90s fashion icon whose influence lingers. Either way, her life was cut far too short at 36. Her tragic car crash in Paris dominated headlines and sparked memorials in London that, according to sources, were replete with over a million flowers. Less widely discussed are the details of her final meal.
Dining at the Ritz Paris, she is reported to have ordered Dover sole, a mushroom and asparagus omelet, and vegetable tempura. The dinner has a refined, elegant feel. It's also sounds on-brand for the Princess who, according to Darren O'Grady — the former Buckingham Palace chef — avoided red meat, opting instead for poached chicken and sides like stuffed peppers.
One interesting thing to note about Diana's last meal, though, is that it was in late August, when local French asparagus would have been out of season. Despite this, we're sure the Ritz whipped up an amazing omelet for the Princess' final meal, regardless of produce seasonality. We're also sure that almost 30 years after her tragic passing, the world still misses her dearly.
5. Elvis Presley
Much has already been said about Elvis Presley's eating habits. This was a preoccupation of the press and fans alike, especially in his later years. The rock star's appearance was often discussed, along with his diet, and this cruel side of pop culture couldn't have helped an artist already struggling with substance abuse.
His fondness for rich foods comes into focus through accounts of Mary Jenkins Langston, Presley's cook, in the New York Times. In 2000, she told the news outlet that the singer enjoyed biscuits fried in butter, scrambled eggs, sausage, and occasionally bacon for breakfast. Conversely, the King's last meal was rather light.
Before passing away, the King tucked into a classic dessert spread of cookies and vanilla ice cream at his Graceland home. This last meal — if you can call it that — seems on-brand for a man facing some demons. When you're not well, sometimes you just want a quick fix of dopamine in snack form. Unlike certain elaborate restaurant meals on this list, Presley's final bites were a lonesome affair. But more than 50 years later, his music still keeps many of us company.
6. Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston's pipes could knock a building over. The late singer was an absolute wrecking ball and a force of nature, with raw talent in spades. If you were around in the '80s and '90s and owned a TV or radio, you knew her voice immediately. But you might not know what the star ate for her last supper.
Prior to a scheduled Grammy Awards-related party appearance hosted by Clive Davis, Houston took a room at the Beverly Hilton. It was here that she had her final meal, reflecting the in-between nature of hotel living. In the days leading up to her death, Houston reportedly ordered a room-service spread. Photo evidence shows a Heineken beer can on the room's table, an empty champagne glass, and a hamburger with fries. In another circulating photo, a turkey sandwich on a serving tray is shown.
What's peculiar is that the photo of the turkey sandwich (with a side of jalapeños) was taken in the bathroom, where she allegedly planned to eat it after a bath, according to her inner circle. Eating in the bathroom feels practical, though a bit odd from a sanitation standpoint. But in Houston's defense, she was not in a good place. The star was battling addiction — a fight she publicly and privately let on since the '90s.
7. Ernest Hemingway
If you read Hemingway's prose, you'll notice his real penchant for describing food and drink. He was a true bon vivant, known to enjoy booze, sometimes to excess. The man liked excess in general, giving the scribe a larger than-life persona, whether deep-sea fishing for marlin or great white sharks, big-game hunting in Africa, or voluntarily going to active war zones. However, in some ways, his writing was most compelling not when reminiscing about dodging explosions, but when waxing poetic on food. See this passage from his 1964 novel, "A Moveable Feast," for proof: "As I ate the oysters with their strong taste of the sea and their faint metallic taste that the cold white wine washed away, leaving only the sea taste and the succulent texture, [...]."
For Hemingway's last meal, the writer reportedly joined friends at a local Ketchum, Idaho, restaurant, Christiania. He reportedly ordered a New York strip steak, baked potato, Caesar salad, and some red Bordeaux wine. The choice of wine isn't shocking considering his purported deep knowledge of vino. In the end, the writer's last meal is nothing wild, just a hearty, classic order that feels on-brand, especially to those who've read his books.
8. John Candy
John Candy, the Canadian actor and comedian, was a total sweetheart on screen. If you enjoy the films of celebrated '80s director John Hughes, such as "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" or "Uncle Buck," you've seen Candy at his best. He's also been getting some posthumous attention on the heels of his Amazon Prime-streaming bio-doc, "John Candy: I Like Me," released last year. This might introduce his work to a whole new generation of viewers who likely remember very little about his early demise, 30-odd years ago.
In 1994, while filming the comedy "Wagons East!" in Durango, Mexico, Candy died of a heart attack. The actor reportedly spent part of his final night cooking a spaghetti dinner for his assistants and crew on the film set. In an industry often associated with diva behavior, it's a rather nice and unselfish gesture. It left behind a very sweet moment that brought everyone together, making the whole thing that much sadder. He left us too soon, at the age 43, with surely some better films ahead of him to make us laugh and cry all over again.
9. John F. Kennedy
More than any other figure on our list, John F. Kennedy's passing has likely inspired the most spilled ink. From internet conspiracy theories to documentaries and books, much can be debated about how the 35th president was killed. But his final meal stands out for its clear and unadulterated documentation. On November 22, 1963, President Kennedy ate breakfast at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth. While the man was said to enjoy waffles immensely, this time he went with a spread that included soft-boiled eggs, crisp bacon, and buttered toast with marmalade, accompanied by orange juice and coffee to wash it down.
Little did he know this would be his final breakfast. It ticked the boxes of being both classic and unfussy, with enough calories to get him through the morning. This is the type of breakfast many Americans tuck into, from greasy spoon diners to fancy hotels, serving as a well-balanced, almost cliché morning meal.
The details of JFK's final breakfast aren't shrouded in mystery; a quick Google search lists each item that was in his order. Conversely, his assassination hours after having eggs remains a mystery to this day. What we do know is that Kennedy's final meal is incredibly relatable, giving the late president a common-man air, despite being anything but a regular Joe.
10. Abraham Lincoln
Unlike others on this list, Abraham Lincoln is less a celebrity than a historical figure whose actions more than 150 years ago still resonate. Further setting him apart from the other celebrities here, who were mostly active in the 20th century, is the lack of video, let alone color photos, capturing his daily life. That said, we do know a bit about his final meal and the circumstances surrounding it, even if there was no paparazzi following him. It's reported that Lincoln's eating habits were notoriously light. According to his White House secretary, John Hay, he ate a shockingly small amount of food.
Lincoln often enjoyed a single egg and coffee for breakfast, and a biscuit with milk for lunch. His last supper stands in stark contrast. It took place at a formal dinner on the evening of April 14, 1865, where Lincoln reportedly tucked into mock turtle soup, roast fowl with chestnut stuffing, yams, and cauliflower smothered in a cheese sauce. After dinner, Lincoln famously left around 8 p.m. to go to Ford's Theatre, where he would be assassinated by John Wilkes Booth later that evening. The rest is history.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).