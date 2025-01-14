It's No Surprise That Bobby Flay Would Choose This Dish For His Last Meal
Especially if you're a food lover, choosing what to enjoy for dinner on any given day can be difficult. Deciding on what to eat for your final meal on earth? That's nearly impossible.
Yet for celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Bobby Flay, the answer was a no brainer. In the 2011 book, "My Last Supper: The Next Course: 50 More Great Chefs and Their Final Meals: Portraits, Interviews, and Recipes," by Melanie Dunea, he described his ideal ultimate dinner. And for a man who has made a name for himself by literally creating a restaurant chain that specializes in them, his selection of a cheeseburger feels very on brand. To close out the last meal, Flay would opt for an ice cream sundae, complete with toppings and whipped cream. After all, he once worked a fast food gig where he built epic sundaes.
While the cheeseburger and ice cream combo is a pretty universally beloved one, Flay's dinner has some particulars that might elevate it beyond the usual (which seems on brand for a famous chef). The burger would be "crunchified" with crumbled potato chips (an option offered for all on-menu sandwiches at Bobby's Burgers), and the ketchup would be infused with chipotle (also unsurprising since the pepper is one of his favorite ingredients to use). He'd want not one but two slices of American cheese (probably perfectly melted using his quick trick), and would like to have some pickled jalapeños — but said they're not critical.
The beverage and dessert pairings for Flay's final meal
While the spicy peppers aren't necessary, it sounds as if the ice cream toppings aren't up for discussion when it comes to Bobby Flay's final dessert. Some kind of sauce (be it chocolate or caramel), along with a cherry on top, are must-have's for his meal closer. But whipped cream? Also optional.
To wash it all down, Flay recalled memories of having burgers with his father, in which a black and white milkshake was a feature. That said, given that there's already ice cream on the menu, Flay decided that in this case a draft beer like Coors would fit the bill.
Yet while the meal itself may be no surprise, the chef that Flay would like behind the grill for his final eating experienced might be less expected — he wants to cook it for himself. We're assuming that's because he'll be putting to use his grilling tips for impressing everyone at the barbecue. Given that he would also plan to wear a suit to his last supper, one hopes Flay would have a reliable apron on hand. Then again, for a final meal, staying tidy may not matter as much as optimal flavor.