It's No Surprise That Bobby Flay Would Choose This Dish For His Last Meal

Especially if you're a food lover, choosing what to enjoy for dinner on any given day can be difficult. Deciding on what to eat for your final meal on earth? That's nearly impossible.

Yet for celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Bobby Flay, the answer was a no brainer. In the 2011 book, "My Last Supper: The Next Course: 50 More Great Chefs and Their Final Meals: Portraits, Interviews, and Recipes," by Melanie Dunea, he described his ideal ultimate dinner. And for a man who has made a name for himself by literally creating a restaurant chain that specializes in them, his selection of a cheeseburger feels very on brand. To close out the last meal, Flay would opt for an ice cream sundae, complete with toppings and whipped cream. After all, he once worked a fast food gig where he built epic sundaes.

While the cheeseburger and ice cream combo is a pretty universally beloved one, Flay's dinner has some particulars that might elevate it beyond the usual (which seems on brand for a famous chef). The burger would be "crunchified" with crumbled potato chips (an option offered for all on-menu sandwiches at Bobby's Burgers), and the ketchup would be infused with chipotle (also unsurprising since the pepper is one of his favorite ingredients to use). He'd want not one but two slices of American cheese (probably perfectly melted using his quick trick), and would like to have some pickled jalapeños — but said they're not critical.