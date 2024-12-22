The Rumored Last Meal Of John Lennon Was Simple But Surprising

British musician John Lennon is best known as the co-leader of The Beatles, arguably the most popular band of all time. However, he also had many lesser-known interests in writing and graphic art. And when he wasn't rocking out on stage or authoring a number of books, he was adhering to a very unique diet.

According to James L. Dickerson's 1999 novel "Last Suppers: If the World Ended Tomorrow, What Would Be Your Last Meal?", John Lennon's final meal was a corned beef sandwich washed down with a cup of hot tea at a deli. But according to many sources, Lennon was usually following a vegetarian diet. While there are many theories regarding John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono's strange eating behaviors, there is a general consensus that he was what would now be considered a "flexitarian" or a "semi-vegetarian," while also dipping into a macrobiotic diet. This makes the fact that his final meal was a beef-stuffed sandwich a bit tough to swallow.