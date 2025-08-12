The Snack Cake John Lennon Adored (Then Suddenly Couldn't Stand)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Lennon famously opined that all you need is love, but for a brief stint in the early 1960s, he might have amended that phrase to include a certain snack cake that's beloved in British kitchens all over the isle. Yes, as The Beatles were hitting their stride in the public eye and developing a taste for their favorite drink, it seemed that John Lennon just couldn't get enough of the good old Jaffa cake — but this infatuation supposedly only lasted a short while.

In an interview conducted by Paul Du Noyer in his 2015 book "Conversations with McCartney," Paul McCartney reminisces on the early days of The Beatles and the newfound wealth that their music afforded them. According to the former Beatle himself, one of the first things Lennon did once obtaining wealth was to feverishly consume as many Jaffa cakes as he could. "He went mad on Jaffa Cakes, went insane about them: 'Gimme gimme!'" says McCartney. But the old saying that you can have too much of a good thing rings true in this case, as McCartney continues by saying that "about a week later he couldn't look at one, and he never looked at one the rest of his life." So even if Lennon's rumored final meal can't be confirmed with 100% certainty, you can safely bet that there probably wasn't a Jaffa cake in sight.