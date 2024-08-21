Julia Child's Tip For Making Store-Bought French Onion Soup Seem Homemade

Julia Child is best known for her decadent French cooking, which she approached with a can-do, unpretentious attitude. Throughout her career, Child offered easy kitchen tips to elevate the simplest of meals with her cookbooks and television cooking shows — making every home cook feel like a five-star chef. With soup season around the corner, now is the perfect time to highlight her advice on disguising a store-bought French onion soup as a homemade dish.

While there are onion mistakes you can make when making French onion soup, the dish is quite simple on paper as it is mainly composed of beef broth, thinly sliced yellow onions, bread or croutons, and a mixture of cheeses. But not everybody has the time to properly simmer the stock or prepare the fresh ingredients. For those who find themselves in this situation, the renowned chef taught viewers how to doctor up canned or packaged French onion soup to optimize the rich, savory flavors in a 1963 episode of her cooking show, "The French Chef." Child suggested adding a poached egg to bring the dish to the next level and "make it seem as though it was your very own soup that you had made from scratch."

"One thing that's a very French method is ... to poach an egg and put it on a round of toast and then pour the soup over it," Child explained. According to Child, this hack created a sort of French peasant-type soup.