Matty Matheson's Ideal Last Meal Comes From A Famous Chicago Steakhouse
There's no question that Matty Matheson has probably tasted some of the world's most amazing foods. The Canadian chef entered the Toronto food scene in the early 2000s and broke into the mainstream with appearances on Vice's "Munchies" and his own shows "It's Suppertime!" and "Dead Set on Life." He now plays the lovable Neil Fak on the FX show "The Bear" (where he's also a producer and culinary consultant). As a global superstar, he could have anything he wants as his last meal. His choice? A seafood smorgasbord from one of Chicago's most iconic steakhouses. In a 2024 Esquire article, he said, "Going to Bavette's and getting the shellfish tower with an extra pound of crab, with a side of fries and green salad, is maybe one of my last meals for real."
The Grand Tower is a photogenic staple at the Chicago eatery, featuring two tiers filled with king crab, lobster, shrimp, spicy salmon tartare, and oysters on the half-shell ready for that perfect lemon juice garnish. The tower is in line with the chef and actor's fondness for big, delicious spreads: Matheson's favorite breakfast is a full English, with hash browns included, but his beloved shellfish tower is a notably more elevated choice.
If you're not from Chicago, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf is a standout in a sea of heavy hitters. Located on West Kinzie Street, the eatery is known for its steaks and raw bar offerings, as well as its speakeasy-like atmosphere. Per the Michelin Guide, " ... this swanky destination is unfailingly packed every evening with a boisterous crowd. The feel inside may be dark and loud, but that only adds to the bonhomie of the chic and cavernous den ... " Outstanding food and cheery ambiance sounds exactly like the kind of haunt where Matheson (who has authored three cookbooks) would feel right at home.
Matty is also a fan of Bavette's roast chicken
Seafood isn't the only thing Matty Matheson likes on the Bavette's menu, however, and surprisingly, his second choice isn't a steak. "Also for a steakhouse, their roast chicken and mash is fully banana town," he told Esquire. The dish is just what it sounds like: a simple roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, garlic confit, and chicken jus, and costs only $29.99. For such a humble offering, you know it must be good if Matheson would pass up the 32-ounce American Wagyu Porterhouse ($249) or even the Skirt Steak Frites with hand-cut fries and béarnaise for $59.
If you're looking to explore the Windy City Matheson-style with a visit to Bavette's, plan to be strategic about booking a table. The restaurant is one of the most coveted seats in town, and they only release reservations online 21 days in advance of the booking. The best way to get on the list is to set a notify on their preferred online reservation site, Resy, to remind you to book first thing in the morning two weeks before you plan to dine.
If you don't get a reservation in time, the app will also let you know if there are any last-minute cancellations — just plan be ready to head into the city at a moment's notice. If you only have one day to eat your way through Chicago and you're able to get a table at Bavette's, lucky you — it's worth forgoing the scores of other eateries that make the Windy City so delicious.