Comedian John Candy's Last Meal Was A Simple Italian Classic
Beloved actor and comedian John Candy was best known for his larger-than-life personality, bringing all the laughs to classic films such as "Spaceballs," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck." He was one of those actors whose passing left a hole in the comedic world that can never truly be filled.
Most people will remember Candy for his impressive filmography, but there are still little known facts about the late comedian that fans might not know — things that offer an insight into the man behind the screen persona. Before his untimely passing in 1994, the actor had a simple but classic spaghetti dinner. Sadly, it would be his last meal, as he passed in his sleep that same night.
Perhaps what is most touching is that Candy himself cooked his own last meal. On top of that, he shared it with his assistants and coworkers. In a way, his last meal was fitting for a man who gave so much happiness to so many people.
Keeping it simple with spaghetti
Despite how outgoing he appeared on film, John Candy was known by those he worked with as a more introverted man. He tended to keep to himself off the set, to the point that it was noticeable when he ended up making what would be his last meal, which he then shared with his assistants. The late night dinner was supposedly a result of Candy feeling particularly good about the work he had done on what would be his very last film, "Wagons East."
What was a moment of joy between coworkers would unfortunately become a sad memory the next morning, as the actor passed away from a heart attack as he slept. Still, his last meal serves as a small comfort, in that the meal is easy to recreate and share — even if only in spirit — with the late actor.
Fans of the late actor can learn to recreate his last meal with the help of these useful tips and tricks for cooking spaghetti. More experienced cooks can take things up a notch and make spaghetti fancier with the addition of brie. Regardless of the approach, next time you're whipping up a batch of spaghetti for dinner, have a bite in honor of the late actor who gave so much to the world of comedy.