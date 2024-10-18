Comedian John Candy's Last Meal Was A Simple Italian Classic

Beloved actor and comedian John Candy was best known for his larger-than-life personality, bringing all the laughs to classic films such as "Spaceballs," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck." He was one of those actors whose passing left a hole in the comedic world that can never truly be filled.

Most people will remember Candy for his impressive filmography, but there are still little known facts about the late comedian that fans might not know — things that offer an insight into the man behind the screen persona. Before his untimely passing in 1994, the actor had a simple but classic spaghetti dinner. Sadly, it would be his last meal, as he passed in his sleep that same night.

Perhaps what is most touching is that Candy himself cooked his own last meal. On top of that, he shared it with his assistants and coworkers. In a way, his last meal was fitting for a man who gave so much happiness to so many people.