The Controversial French Delicacy You Might Want To Avoid Ordering If You See It On A Menu

From caviar to shark fin soup, there are numerous delicacies eaten around the world that are prized for being both rare and delicious. However, animal welfare organizations contend that a number of these gourmet, expensive foods raise ecological and ethical concerns like overfishing, poaching for shock value foods, and animal cruelty. Arguably one of the most controversial delicacies hailing originally from France is foie gras, or fatty liver from ducks or geese.

Foie gras is prized for its luxurious, buttery taste and creamy texture. It can be seared like a steak or made into a pâté and spread on crackers. Foie gras has a long history, dating back to ancient Egypt. While hunting geese and ducks, Egyptians observed that the birds binge food before migrating to store up extra calories for their trip. The extra food adds fat to their liver causing it to increase in size, and presumably, in flavor. The ancient civilization made use of this and began force-feeding geese to replicate the natural occurrence.

Foie gras grew in popularity in 16th century Europe, particularly in France. Today, close to 80% of foie gras in the world is produced in France, specifically in the Dordogne Valley. However, many people and organizations stand on the belief that the process used to produce foie gras is inhumane since it involves force-feeding animals. Several countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the state of California, have even banned force-feeding and foie gras production.