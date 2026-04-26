20 Proteins That Belong In Your Next Pasta Salad

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No barbecue or outdoor cookout would be complete without a pasta salad. This classic dish is so versatile, with seemingly endless ways to customize it. If your recipe calls for bowties or elbow macaroni, swap it for your favorite pasta shape instead. Have a gripe with mayonnaise? Skip it and use a punchy, light vinaigrette instead. And, considering the plethora of veggies you can use and the seasonings at your disposal, you could possibly have a different pasta salad every day of the year.

Despite all of the perks and versatility of pasta salad, we do have to consider one of its major faults: It usually doesn't offer much by way of protein. Carbs? Sure. Fat? Covered by the dressing. But the fact that it rarely has enough protein means that you may finish it and still feel hungry ... until now. We've curated a list of some of our favorite proteins to add to pasta salad to give you some ideas on how to upgrade your next batch. In many cases, these suggestions may have other macro- and micronutrients, such as fiber and vitamins as well, allowing you to make a nutrient-packed bowl that's perfect for enjoying any time of year.