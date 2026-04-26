20 Proteins That Belong In Your Next Pasta Salad
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No barbecue or outdoor cookout would be complete without a pasta salad. This classic dish is so versatile, with seemingly endless ways to customize it. If your recipe calls for bowties or elbow macaroni, swap it for your favorite pasta shape instead. Have a gripe with mayonnaise? Skip it and use a punchy, light vinaigrette instead. And, considering the plethora of veggies you can use and the seasonings at your disposal, you could possibly have a different pasta salad every day of the year.
Despite all of the perks and versatility of pasta salad, we do have to consider one of its major faults: It usually doesn't offer much by way of protein. Carbs? Sure. Fat? Covered by the dressing. But the fact that it rarely has enough protein means that you may finish it and still feel hungry ... until now. We've curated a list of some of our favorite proteins to add to pasta salad to give you some ideas on how to upgrade your next batch. In many cases, these suggestions may have other macro- and micronutrients, such as fiber and vitamins as well, allowing you to make a nutrient-packed bowl that's perfect for enjoying any time of year.
1. Tofu
We know what you're thinking: What an awful protein to start this list with! Granted, tofu has an acquired texture and taste, but vegans and vegetarians will likely know it well. Although it may take some getting used to (and an understanding of how to cook with tofu), this soy-based protein (which contains 21 grams of protein per ½ cup) is an excellent addition to pasta salads, specifically those that take inspiration from Asian flavors.
Take, for example, a soba noodle (buckwheat noodle) salad. Both the noodles and the tofu soak up seasonings such as soy sauce, sesame oil, and mirin, giving the salad a pleasant texture. We recommend using extra-firm tofu (which we've found maintains its shape best after being tossed with the other salad ingredients) and squeezing out the moisture with a towel before preparing it for best results. You can also marinate the tofu for a more robust flavor.
2. Italian cold cuts
Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola ... you know, the meats you'd find on an Italian sub? Well, these proteins are not only packed full of flavor (and salt — a fair amount of salt), but they also contain protein. As such, they make excellent additions to salada with components that can stand up to their savory bite and meaty mouthfeel.
We'd recommend going with a cheese-adorned pasta salad here, like a spin on a caprese made with mozzarella balls, fresh pesto (or chopped basil), and vinaigrette. The deli meats won't soak up your dressing like some of the more porous selections on this list, but they will add just the right amount of spice and edge to an otherwise dull salad. You can use them in classic, non-Italian-leaning pasta salads as well. Just be sure not to use so much that their flavor overwhelms the entire bite.
3. Edamame
We love protein-packed pasta salad additions that can moonlight as vegetables. Edamame, the tiny, often-frozen superfood, is packed with fiber, protein, and micronutrients. One cup contains about 18 grams of protein, and, since it tastes like a vegetable, you can seamlessly integrate it into your pasta salad recipe without altering the flavor profile of the dish.
We recommend buying frozen edamame, nuking in the microwave, tossing the shells (if needed), and stirring it into a salad with springtime veggies (or even ramps, which are garlicky and bright). Fresh (or even sun-dried) tomatoes, herbs such as parsley, spinach, arugula, and more are all at home in this pasta salad, as are tofu, soba noodles, and Asian-inspired seasonings.
4. Canned tuna
You will never, ever hear us talk down on canned tuna. It's protein-dense – 3 ounces of white tuna packed in water contains 20 grams of protein — and super cheap. Most grocery stores stock it, meaning you won't have to look too hard to upgrade your pasta salad with it.
If you're going for a lower-calorie option, you're going to want the water-packed variety. The oil-packed tuna (provided you drain the oil) is where you want to go for flavor. Try tuna in a spin on a Niçoise salad with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, anchovies, tuna, and your pasta shape of choice. The flavor is undoubtedly fishy, though when paired with other flavorful and fresh ingredients, you won't even be able to tell that the tuna came from a tin.
5. Chickpeas
Why wouldn't we include a ton of plant-based proteins on this list? Chickpeas are a great option to turn to for pasta salad because they come canned (meaning you just have to drain the aquafaba and give them a rinse before using), they're cheap, and you can find them in the canned bean section of most stores.
Your mind might go right to Mediterranean pasta salad here. Indeed, you can not only add your chickpeas to this regional salad dish — along with ingredients such as pickled red onions, feta, and fresh herbs — but you could also add a scoop of hummus to your pasta salad in lieu of dressing. Or go all out for chickpeas and swap out your wheat pasta for a chickpea-based brand such as Banza. All of these applications reap the chickpea's nutritional benefits, which include 7 grams of protein per 100 grams plus added fiber.
6. Grilled chicken
If you're not one for culinary exploration (which we wholeheartedly understand), you may want to stick with a versatile, tried-and-true protein for your pasta salad: grilled chicken. You can buy frozen grilled chicken from the store, though nothing beats the temperature contrast between a cold pasta salad and grilled chicken. As long as you're mindful of how you prepare it, you can end up with a juicy, protein-rich addition for your pasta salad that won't skew the flavor of the dish one way or the other.
We love grilled chicken because it adds bulk without adding flavor. However, you could pull out all the stops and season your chicken (breast or thighs) with complementary seasonings. Go full Italian herbs for a pesto pasta salad with tomatoes or hit it with some lemon juice for a bright, summery pasta salad with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers. It's the little black dress of proteins, if you will.
7. Shrimp
Shrimp Alfredo? Sure! But shrimp pasta salad? Don't count this plump, flavorful, and relatively inexpensive seafood out of the running for your next pasta salad. Three ounces of cooked shrimp contains about 20 grams of protein and is super easy to integrate into an existing salad recipe.
Shrimp have a meaty mouthfeel and subtly sweet flavor, making them an excellent addition to a creamy macaroni salad with mayonnaise or Greek yogurt. You can either use fully cooked shrimp or prepare them ahead of time with a flavorful marinade. A grilled shrimp pasta salad with orzo and herbs, in particular, would be an excellent summer side dish at your next cookout.
8. Hard-boiled eggs
Eggs and deli salads have a longstanding relationship, so you shouldn't be surprised to see them on this list. One large, hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein along with plenty of healthy fats.
Eggs themselves don't taste like much, and they can be chopped as coarsely as you'd like for this recipe. If you are a fan of deviled eggs, for example, try your hand at a deviled egg pasta salad by combining the yolks with your creamy dressing and leaving chunks of the hard-boiled whites with your noodles. Their flavor pairs well with fresh herbs — such as dill and green onions — as well as deli meats such as ham and turkey.
9. White beans
White beans are an ideal addition to pasta salads — and not just because they're rich in fiber and protein (1 cup contains 17 grams of protein). Rather, it's because these beans are quite meaty and hearty. Their texture isn't as gritty as chickpeas, which makes them a solid addition for a typically bean-adverse audience.
Give your canned white beans a quick rinse before adding them to your pasta salad. They do best paired with fresh ingredients — think balsamic, feta, grape tomatoes, and parsley — as they can hide any residual tinny flavor.
10. Unroasted turkey or ham
The deli section of your grocery store can give you tons of inspiration for your pasta salad. For example, if you have leftover sliced turkey or ham in your fridge, consider cutting it up into bite-sized pieces and adding it to your pasta salad. We recommend using unroasted deli meat here, as the smoke flavor can overwhelm the entire pasta salad if you inadvertently add too much.
Unlike other protein-rich additions on this list, turkey and ham can be added to almost any pasta salad, whether you're going with something creamy, acid-forward, packed with veggies, or more noodles than any other component. The flavor is salty, so like other processed meats, you're going to want to avoid adding too much of it to your salad. Start with this basic three-ingredient macaroni salad recipe with broccoli slaw and mayonnaise; the veggies will give both the meat and cooked noodles a satisfying textural contrast.
11. Tempeh
If you aren't familiar with vegan proteins, tempeh might be completely new to you. This fermented soy protein is nothing like tofu in terms of texture and flavor. It's fermented with grains, often millet and rice, and it has delightfully funky flavor and hearty texture — along with 33 grams of protein per cup.
There is so much that you can do with tempeh, especially in a pasta salad. You'll want to steam (or boil) this protein before you add it to your recipe, though, as its raw flavor can be harsh. Cooking it in a pan afterward will give it a crispy texture that will better juxtapose your noodles. We'd also recommend marinating it in seasonings such as soy sauce and liquid smoke. Try it in a hearty twist on a plant-based BLT pasta salad with chopped lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, and mayonnaise (or a plant-based mayo alternative if you're making a vegan pasta salad).
12. Bacon
We often forget about bacon being a protein, mainly because it's used more as a salty and savory addition to dishes rather than a protein enhancement. When used in a pasta salad, this processed meat imbues other, less flavorful ingredients with an extra salty flavor and unmatched savoriness. As such, this is not an ingredient you want to use in excess. Chop up your bacon (either turkey bacon, beef bacon, or pork bacon) into small, bite-sized pieces, and consider other high-sodium ingredients when deciding how much to add to your pasta salad.
Aside from the aforementioned BLT pasta salad recipe, bacon would also make a compelling addition in a spin on a chicken, bacon, and ranch salad. Pair grilled chicken, pasta, and chopped bacon with lettuce and a Greek yogurt dressing flavored with ranch powder for a hearty lunch. Bacon also pairs well with other proteins on this list, namely hard-boiled eggs, chopped ham, and turkey.
13. Imitation crab
Imitation crab can be the butt of jokes, seeing as there's no "real" crab in it. But what's not a joke is its protein content: 6 grams per 3 ounces. This fish-based product can offer a powerful protein punch and very little flavor aside from subtle sweetness, making it a versatile addition to pasta salad.
When deciding what ingredients to pair with imitation crab, we recommend thinking about where you usually see surimi, as it's otherwise known, pop up, such as in sushi. You can make a fresh, light, sushi-inspired pasta salad by combining chopped imitation crab with fresh scallions, noodles, cucumber, and avocado — kind of like a spin on a classic California roll. Make a creamy dressing for your salad with the avocado or just add avocado chunks to your bowl and give it a stir.
14. Meatballs
Tell your Italian Nonna not to look, all right? It's normal to add meatballs on top of marinara-sauced pasta, so why not add them to a chilled pasta salad instead? You can use store-bought meatballs (there are plenty of frozen meatball brands worth trying) or make your own using your choice of protein. Chicken, turkey, lamb, or beef are all viable options. Prepare the meatballs as normal (whether by pan-frying, baking, or broiling) and assemble your salad.
The type of meat featured in your meatballs will alter the pasta salad's profile slightly. Lamb meatballs, for example, would be great in a Mediterranean pasta salad with feta, fresh dill, and cucumbers, while a classic Italian beef or chicken meatball could be a protein-dense addition to a pasta salad made with fresh basil, tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette. A word to the wise? Use small meatballs here, as you want all of your pasta salad components to be bite-sized so you can get a little bit of each in every bite.
15. Salmon
Salmon is such a beautiful protein, whether it's living its best life in a pasta salad recipe or not. It's the star of this dilly pasta salad recipe; while this version uses fresh, hot-smoked fillets, you could also use canned salmon in a pinch. Not only is salmon rich in protein (3 ounces of farmed Atlantic salmon contains 17 grams of protein), but it is also packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids. We love it in this pasta salad recipe in particular because the dill plays to the salmon's flavor, while the fennel bulbs offer sharpness, the capers give funk, and the Greek yogurt dressing adds tons of creaminess.
However, since salmon's flavor profile is not really all that "fishy," this is not the only flavor equation it fits into. Even a basic vinaigrette dressing, assorted veggies, and a sturdy noodle could benefit from a sprinkle of flaky leftover salmon filets or drained canned salmon.
16. Canned sardines
Not everyone is going to love this suggestion, but if you want extra protein and healthy fats in your pasta salad, sardines are a great option. One ounce of sardines, with the oil drained from the can, has about 7 grams of protein, along with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.
Sardines have a bold, umami flavor, so you'll want to be very particular with how you add them to your salad. As with many items on this list, think of the cuisines and regions where sardines are popular — such as Southern Italy or Spain. If you're going the Spanish route, think arugula, olives, and Spanish seasonings. Italian ingredients such as mozzarella pearls, fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, and good-quality extra virgin olive oil make all the difference. Plus, you can experiment with different canned sardine flavors — like this assorted sardine selection from Fishwife — to further tinker with your pasta salad flavors.
17. Chorizo
Both Spanish and Mexican chorizo (there is a difference) is such a beautiful ingredient. The former is a harder, smoked pork sausage that is spicy, smoky, and rife with umami flavors. As such, you can add it to pasta salad with other ingredients that can really stand up to its boldness. If you need some inspiration, try turning this chorizo chickpea salad with feta recipe into a pasta salad by adding your favorite noodles.
That's not to say that Mexican chorizo, which is ground, can't be used in a tasty pasta salad. Give your taco night an upgrade by stirring cooked Mexican chorizo with noodles, avocado (for cooling), cotija cheese, jalapeños, and the like.
18. Seared scallops
Seared scallops are a protein you may see at a fine dining restaurant, but that doesn't mean you can't employ them to give your humble pasta salad an edge. When prepared well, scallops are buttery, and their protein content is no joke; 3 ounces of scallops contain 10 grams of protein.
While they're more expensive than canned fish — and thus need to be used tactfully — their slightly briny flavor and soft texture will add contrast to pasta salad. Give this salad the refined steakhouse treatment: perfectly al dente orzo, fresh herbs, a light, creamy dressing, and some grilled asparagus.
19. Shredded chicken
What can't shredded chicken do? Not only is it an excellent, hearty alternative to pork in your favorite pulled pork slider recipe, but it can also add extra protein (100 grams of skinless raw chicken breast has 22 grams of protein, for reference) to wraps, frittatas, pasta bakes, and more. It's the Swiss Army knife of proteins, which is why adding it to pasta salad is a smart move. The flavor of the meat, on its own, isn't particularly bold, and it will soak up the dressing so well.
Our minds immediately go to a barbecue pulled chicken pasta salad. You can add virtually any veggies you'd like (we'd make a case for grilled or roasted corn and zucchini). Then add a dollop of your favorite barbecue sauce to the creamy dressing. The smoky, sweet flavor of the sauce will infuse into the neutral-flavored chicken, giving you a dish that's just perfect for your next cookout.
20. Thinly sliced steak
We didn't include many beef-based proteins on this list, mainly because of their assertive flavor. However, when you cut them into thin slivers and use them in pasta salad recipes that don't disguise the umami and savory overtones, you'll have a winner on your hands.
Thinly slice a ribeye or a sirloin for your salad, as these meaty cuts are full of flavor. When cooked properly, they won't make you feel like you're eating tire rubber. We prefer it in a vinaigrette-based salad, as creamy dressing knocks it off kilter and makes it feel unnecessarily heavy. With meat this good, you want to taste it, right? Pair it with fresh veggies, such as cucumbers and tomatoes. For even better synergy, make your salad dressing with whatever seasonings you use on your steak.