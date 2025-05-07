Frozen Meatballs Ranked Worst To Best

We didn't see The Flying Meatballs packages at many stores, and they were pretty expensive. But because these are made with minimal processing, no artificial ingredients, and no preservatives, we had high hopes for the quality, taste, and texture. We tried the blended beef, veal, and pork version with Italian seasoning, but you can also go with beef meatballs or turkey meatballs if you prefer.

The actual meatballs were okay and pretty savory, although not any better than other brands that were much cheaper. We didn't notice a strong flavor from the Italian seasoning, but we did like the blend of meats. These meatballs come in a tray with sauce, which makes them easy to prepare but also limits the dishes that you can put them in. The sauce is also very thin and more like soup. This made them soft overall since they cooked in the sauce. Given that they are also just under $15 for six giant meatballs, the texture is even more disappointing. Of all of the meatballs that we tried, this is the only one that we wouldn't buy again.