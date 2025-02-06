12 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tofu

If you've ever made a mistake cooking tofu, then you're certainly not alone. While nutritious, delicious, and budget-friendly, tofu is not a particularly intuitive ingredient. There's a lot to know about it, from the types of tofu that exist, to what it's made of, and how long tofu stays good after opening. When you lack knowledge, it's easier to err, especially if you're cooking with it for the first time.

In happier news, if you do know what you're doing, you'll find tofu to be one of the most versatile ingredients out there. You can easily incorporate it into protein bowl recipes for hasty weeknight dinners or use marinade to make a crispy, sticky baked sesame showstopper. It's even an amazing dessert addition, such as this two-ingredient vegan chocolate pudding.

In other words, if you're not already using tofu, then you're probably missing out. Chowhound recently had the opportunity to talk to several chefs about the main mistakes home cooks make when using tofu. From draining to cutting, marinades to temperatures, pan choice to storage, we got the goods on all things fermented soybean, so you never have to make a mistake again.