15 Types Of Pasta Shapes, Explained

When I first packed my bags and moved to Florence, Italy, five years ago, I came as a culinary student ready to learn just about everything in Italian cuisine, from tiramisu to tortellini. However, it didn't take much time to realize that the real education wasn't happening in the classroom — it was actually happening in the old-school restaurant kitchens I worked in throughout the city. During my time as a sous chef, I learned the true essence of Italian gastronomy that can't be taught in the classroom, from proofing Roman-style pizza dough to hand rolling pici with nonnas who've been doing it practically since they were born.

For the past few years I've been perfecting my fresh pasta skills by hand, learning recipes and regional specialties from Florentines, and of course, eating my way through the Italian peninsula, and what I've come to learn is that pasta isn't thought of as a carbohydrate or dish — it's a micro culture and strong culinary identity that's been perfected through multigenerational practice. So, if you are a pasta fanatic like me, here are 15 of the most important pasta shapes and their traditional sauce pairings, you should know about them.