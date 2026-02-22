5 Deli Meats You Should Be Using On Italian Subs

Sandwiches are their own medium, and making a perfect one is both art and science. Anyone who has had a truly wonderful Italian sub can tell you that. Seriously, there is a reason why you can find one on the menu of most sandwich shops, though some chains' Italian subs are better than others. Now, while there are variations in ingredients based on individual preferences or family recipes, a typical Italian sub consists of Italian bread with several meats (usually mortadella, Genoa salami, capicola, and ham, often prosciutto), shredded lettuce, thinly sliced onion, pickled peppers, provolone, tomato, oregano, and a combo of red wine vinegar and olive oil. The array of proteins may seem like a jumble of meat to anyone unfamiliar with the sandwich, but it absolutely works.

So when we say that there might be a few other meats you ought to try on your Italian sub, know that we really, truly mean it. While the classic combination of capicola (not to be mistaken for prosciutto), mortadella, Genoa salami, and ham is great, there are a few more that might just bring your Italian sub to the next level. To help with your submarine sandwich adventures, we've gathered five of the best, most flavor-packed proteins to layer into your next Italian sub. Whether you're looking to add a little heat, a savory punch, or even a little bit of sweetness, we've got you covered. It might just change the way you enjoy this classic sandwich.