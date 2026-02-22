5 Deli Meats You Should Be Using On Italian Subs
Sandwiches are their own medium, and making a perfect one is both art and science. Anyone who has had a truly wonderful Italian sub can tell you that. Seriously, there is a reason why you can find one on the menu of most sandwich shops, though some chains' Italian subs are better than others. Now, while there are variations in ingredients based on individual preferences or family recipes, a typical Italian sub consists of Italian bread with several meats (usually mortadella, Genoa salami, capicola, and ham, often prosciutto), shredded lettuce, thinly sliced onion, pickled peppers, provolone, tomato, oregano, and a combo of red wine vinegar and olive oil. The array of proteins may seem like a jumble of meat to anyone unfamiliar with the sandwich, but it absolutely works.
So when we say that there might be a few other meats you ought to try on your Italian sub, know that we really, truly mean it. While the classic combination of capicola (not to be mistaken for prosciutto), mortadella, Genoa salami, and ham is great, there are a few more that might just bring your Italian sub to the next level. To help with your submarine sandwich adventures, we've gathered five of the best, most flavor-packed proteins to layer into your next Italian sub. Whether you're looking to add a little heat, a savory punch, or even a little bit of sweetness, we've got you covered. It might just change the way you enjoy this classic sandwich.
Pepperoni
Let's start off with the Italian sausage perhaps most beloved by American diners: pepperoni. More commonly found on pizzas, this dried, fermented sausage might just be the thing your Italian sub has been missing. As its name might imply, pepperoni is chock-full of peppery flavor. Like Genoa salami, it is a type of salami that's also commonly included on Italian subs, but tends to have a more savory, spicy, and tangy flavor than the Genoa variety. Typically made with paprika and a host of other spices and seasonings, pepperoni has a red hue and a bit of a kick.
If you want to add pepperoni to your sub, you can replace your standard Genoa salami with it or use them both for a more intense punch of meaty flavor. And while you can absolutely use small pieces of thick-cut pepperoni for your sandwich, we suggest going for larger, thin-sliced cuts of the meat, as this will make for a better, more consistent bite. Since a typical Italian sub contains several different proteins, you'll want to make sure your pepperoni doesn't overwhelm the flavor of your other cuts. Accordingly, you might want to start by adding only a thin layer of pepperoni to your sandwich, then add more if you want a more intense bite of this meat. But as with every element of a good Italian sub, balance is key.
'Nduja
Our next pick is a bit more adventurous than pepperoni. It's 'nduja, a fermented sausage made from fatty pork and Calabrian chiles. This meat originated in southern Italy in the 1800s, and was originally made as a way of using up leftover bits of pork. It is spicy, smoky, savory, and intensely flavorful. Plus, it's spreadable, so there is no need for extra slicing. Add a smear of 'nduja to your bread as a spicy touch to complement the other meats. The taste will give your sandwich a unique, intense edge that will put it head and shoulders above your run-of-the-mill Italian sub. If you want a less intense dose of 'nduja, you can also add it to mayonnaise to make a meaty spread for your sandwich that isn't too spicy or savory.
Now, this sausage can be difficult to find, so it may not be available at your average grocery store. However, some high-end grocery stores or Italian food stores do carry it, and chains such as Whole Foods may also sell 'nduja. Of course, if you're really invested in getting a bit of sausage spread for yourself, but aren't within reach of a local retailer, you can always order some online and have it shipped straight to you. Trust us, it's definitely worth it. As a bonus, 'nduja also makes a great addition to pasta sauces, especially if you want something spicy.
Soppressata
Do you want to give your Italian sub a hint of sophistication? Or perhaps make it the perfect pairing for a nice Italian red wine? Well, we've got the perfect meat to match the crusty, complex sandwich vibes you're chasing. Soppressata is similar to Genoa salami and pepperoni in that, like other salami, it contains pork and spices and is fermented, giving it that quintessential tang. However, soppressata also contains red wine, which lends it an added layer of complexity and richness. The intensity of soppressata will give a nice contrast to an Italian sub's mild, milky provolone cheese, and also plays well with the obligatory red wine vinegar.
Like many of the meats on this list, soppressata contains spices that give the sausage a good kick, a feature of many southern Italian cured meats like 'nduja. If you want something with a bit less spice and more herbaceous notes, go for soppressata's northern Italian counterpart sopressa, which is often made with rosemary, cloves, and cinnamon. But don't be scared off by the cinnamon and cloves, as this sausage also brings a fatty, rich taste to your sandwich that will take your Italian sub from great to unforgettable.
Prosciutto cotto
We've covered quite a few sausages, all packed with intense flavor. But what about something a bit more subtle? This is where prosciutto cotto comes into play. Now, when you hear prosciutto, you probably think about prosciutto crudo, the thin-sliced, super salty, dry-aged Italian deli meat. Well, prosciutto cotto is not that. Unlike its crudo (raw) counterpart, prosciutto cotto is cooked. In fact, prosciutto cotto roughly translates to "cooked ham." But don't go mistaking it for your standard deli ham, as this Italian meat is so, so much more.
Prosciutto cotto is a great choice if you want to subtly elevate your sandwich without switching up its flavors too much. It's known for its delicate, subtle, and often sweet flavor that is well-balanced with aromatics to elevate it well above your typical pre-packaged American deli meat. You can also opt for higher-grade prosciutto cotto, such as prosciutto cotto scelto and prosciutto cotto alta qualitia, for more refined flavor and color. You can swap out your go-to ham for it altogether, or use both for an extra meaty sandwich. The herbaceous, subtle-tasting meat makes a great pairing with the mild flavors of provolone and mortadella.
Finocchiona salami
For our final choice, may we suggest finocchiona salami. This sausage is Tuscan in origin with a history stretching back to the Renaissance. It is fermented, like many of the sausages on our list, which does give it the depth needed for a hearty Italian sub. However, it has a little something extra to add that makes it really stand out: fennel. Finocchiona salami has a slightly sweet taste and aromatic edge thanks to the fennel seed (and sometimes fennel pollen) added to it.
Unlike some other salamis on our list, this sausage isn't overly crowded with spices, but boasts a warm, herbaceous taste. Its sweetness pairs well with provolone, and also goes great with a mild prosciutto cotto and mortadella for the base of an Italian sub. You can use this sausage in addition to Genoa salami or as a replacement. But really, this protein deserves to be the star of the show, so using it as the main salami on your sandwich is the best way to enjoy it. If you have any leftover finocchiona salami after assembling your Italian sub, it also makes a great addition to salads or charcuterie boards.