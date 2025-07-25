16 Dave's Hot Chicken Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Fast food is always in flux. What started at the White Castle restaurant counter in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921 has grown to a worldwide industry worth just under $730 billion last year and projected to reach over by the early 2030s. One trend is the rise of chicken as a fast food protein. Whether you are a grizzled veteran of the chicken sandwich wars or a Taco Bell patron noticing the recent move to crispy chicken on the menu, this cluckolding of the fast food paradigm is impossible to ignore. In addition to KFC, Popeye's, and Raising Cane's, there is a relative newcomer to the game, Dave's Hot Chicken.

Dave's Hot Chicken began with $900 and a parking lot, serving Nashville Hot chicken fingers off a cart back in 2017. Word of mouth and an Eater Los Angeles review helped Dave's turn into a success, with an initial brick and mortar location becoming 329 locations nationally by 2025. Late to the henhouse compared to its competition, it makes up for it with a success story everyone can relate to and a laser-like focus on the chicken finger as a meal-builder. It also has a cauliflower alternative, some side dishes, shakes, and frozen drinks in the mix. Here is a ranking of the lion's (or rooster's) share of its menu items, from slightly "afowl" to "best bang for your cluck."