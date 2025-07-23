Buffalo Wild Wings Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Grab bone-in or boneless wings doused in one of Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces for one of the tastiest game day appetizers out there. They come loaded on a tray with your choice of sauce or dry rub. You can get a sample of any sauce before you order to see which one will work for you, which we'd recommend for those eyeing the really spicy versions. Dip a fry or two into the sauce or dry rub to get a good idea of the taste.

I tried them all to see which ruled the roost. The sauces are ordered from sweet to heat on the menu, giving diners a good idea of what they can expect from different options. There is also a good selection of dry rubs, which come in a generous coating on your wings. If you're going with a spicier version, don't forget to order a drink to go along with the heat. You can enjoy the chain restaurant's great happy hour deal on appetizers as well to round out your meal.