How Bojangles Grew From One Lone Fried Chicken Shop To A Southern Icon

In 1977, restaurateurs Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas started a lone fried chicken venture in Charlotte, North Carolina. Over 40 years later, Bojangles is considered one of the best regional fast food chains — largely due to its scratch-made biscuits and fried chicken. It quickly became infamous for its bright orange logo, quick service, and food that was full of Southern flair. Throughout the 1980s, Bojangles introduced iconic staples like Cajun-seasoned fries, Bo-Berry biscuits topped with icing, and then the iconic Chicken Supremes to its menu.

Bojangles didn't intend to remain a Carolina keepsake. In 1982, just five years after opening, the company decided to take a bold leap into the Big Apple. On 6th Avenue in New York City, the debut was a down-home spectacle: a Dixieland band played, a woman dressed as a chicken roamed the sidewalk, and biscuits were baked non-stop. Curious New Yorkers poured in, sampling fried chicken, dirty rice, and scratch-made biscuits. By 3 p.m. that day, revenue topped $5,500. Bojangles was becoming a pioneer in bringing Southern food to the masses.