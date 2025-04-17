20 Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

Dairy Queen's Blizzards hold a hallowed spot in my heart. Since childhood, these have been a favorite treat among my family members. We got them on vacations or after big events, or sometimes just for fun, since my mom loves them as much as we do. They have remained a way to treat ourselves to this day, which is why my family — one husband, one small boy, and one small girl — was so delighted to have a chance to taste test every single Blizzard Dairy Queen has to offer.

We were greeted at the 12870 SW Farmington Road location in Beaverton, Oregon, by a whole smiling team, which made us feel like kings. By the end, we felt more like heroes, since tasting 20 Blizzards in a row is a test of anyone's devotion. But we did it, it was delightful, and we lived to tell this truly epic tale in the fast-food culinary arts. Without further ado, here's our epic ranking of all 20 options. You're welcome.