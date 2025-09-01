Meet The Regional Chain Serving Up 'The Filet Mignon Of Chicken'
When people think of fast food, their mind often immediately goes to burgers and fries, but there's a lot to be said about how much chicken makes up the fast food industry. There are a lot of fast food chicken tenders and nuggets that can satisfy our late-night savory cravings. While some consider Chick-fil-A to have the best chicken sandwich, there's a regional chain on the rise that should be on your radar: Huey Magoo's.
This Southern-based restaurant is known for its chicken tenders, which it proudly hails as the "filet mignon of chicken." Huey Magoo's prides itself on using tenderloin meat in particular, made in its natural form with no preservatives, antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. The dedication to serving up great food has reflected positively on the chain, which is why it's expanding across the country, operating 78 locations in 12 states.
Huey Magoo's approach to making fantastic fast food chicken tenders is a refreshing change of pace in an industry that often sacrifices quality for quantity. Customers seem to resonate with the menu, leaving positive reviews on TripAdvisor and Yelp, noting that the chicken is well-seasoned and not overly greasy. Huey Magoo's mission, combined with the delicious food, is quickly making this restaurant one of the best regional fast food chains in America.
What to know about Huey Magoo's
Founded in Florida in 2004, Huey Magoo's was born out of a love for all things chicken tenders and an effort to make delicious food using high-quality meat. Throughout the years, Huey Magoo's has undergone continuous expansion, reaching across multiple state lines. In 2024, the chain announced it would open locations in Texas, Arizona, and Virginia. Additionally, the restaurant opened its first airport location in the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in 2025, so it clearly has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Over two decades later, Huey Magoo's dedication hasn't waned — it's likely a major factor in what makes its chicken distinct, and why customers keep raving about the food there. Huey Magoo's has also earned a couple of awards, including America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals from QSR Magazine in 2024. It just goes to show that making a popular product from flavorful ingredients can go a long way.
The chain may have perfected the art of chicken tenders, which you can order either by themselves, fried or grilled, or as part of a meal combination. There are varying sizes of chicken tender meals that come with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and signature Magoo's dipping sauce. You can also find chicken tender sandwiches and wraps, salads with chicken tender bites, and even seasonal bundle meals available. Whether you like your chicken tenders plain, sandwiched between bread, or anywhere in between, Huey Magoo's definitely has something to satisfy your cravings.