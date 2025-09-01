Meet The Regional Chain Serving Up 'The Filet Mignon Of Chicken'

When people think of fast food, their mind often immediately goes to burgers and fries, but there's a lot to be said about how much chicken makes up the fast food industry. There are a lot of fast food chicken tenders and nuggets that can satisfy our late-night savory cravings. While some consider Chick-fil-A to have the best chicken sandwich, there's a regional chain on the rise that should be on your radar: Huey Magoo's.

This Southern-based restaurant is known for its chicken tenders, which it proudly hails as the "filet mignon of chicken." Huey Magoo's prides itself on using tenderloin meat in particular, made in its natural form with no preservatives, antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. The dedication to serving up great food has reflected positively on the chain, which is why it's expanding across the country, operating 78 locations in 12 states.

Huey Magoo's approach to making fantastic fast food chicken tenders is a refreshing change of pace in an industry that often sacrifices quality for quantity. Customers seem to resonate with the menu, leaving positive reviews on TripAdvisor and Yelp, noting that the chicken is well-seasoned and not overly greasy. Huey Magoo's mission, combined with the delicious food, is quickly making this restaurant one of the best regional fast food chains in America.