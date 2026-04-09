10 Global Food Destinations Approved By Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay isn't the kind of chef who stays in one place for long. He has over 80 restaurants spanning multiple continents, travels frequently to host shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," and has starred in several food and travel series in which he's traversed the globe in search of fantastic food. Along the way, Ramsay has visited some of the world's best food cities, many of which have left a lasting impression on the chef.

The U.K. is Ramsay's home base, so it makes sense that he has a deep affinity for British cuisine and the food scene there. At the same time, his work has taken him into kitchens and markets around the world, where he's discovered a myriad of unique ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques. Many of those places have blown the chef away with their vibrant and creative cuisines that have inspired his own cooking and some of his restaurant concepts.

Ramsay is rarely quiet about his opinions, which makes it relatively easy to pinpoint the places that stand out to him. From well-known European dining hubs to lesser-known destinations in Asia and beyond, he's praised a wide range of countries for their food. Based on comments he's made in interviews, on television, and via social media, these are some of the global destinations he rates most highly.