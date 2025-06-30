The 15 Most Underrated Wine Regions Around The World, According To Experts

The world's most well-known wine regions — like Burgundy in France, Napa Valley in California, and Tuscany in Italy — are popular for several reasons. First and foremost, they're home to some seriously stellar wines. They can also be picturesque and well set up for wine tourism. However, they can also be crowded, particularly during peak travel seasons, and their popularity often comes with steep prices. If you're looking for something a bit more low-key, there are plenty of lesser-known wine regions around the world that deliver spectacular wines in equally beautiful settings.

To find out which underrated wine regions are truly worth your attention, we asked people who spend their days tasting and talking about wine: sommeliers, wine directors, and wine consultants. They stay tuned in to what's emerging and exciting, and they often spot trends before they hit the mainstream. They pointed us toward regions that are producing standout bottles without the crowds or price tags of more famous locales. These are their top picks for wine regions that are often overlooked, but should be on any wine lover's radar.