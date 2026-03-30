How Gordon Ramsay Put An Australian Spin On Surf And Turf

When you hear of surf and turf, you probably envisage a hearty pairing of steak and lobster. That's the generally accepted definition, although some people might stretch it to include shellfish in general; the meat part is usually interpreted as beef, with the "turf" referring to grass that cattle eat. But why box yourself in with such rigid definitions? Look to Gordon Ramsay for inspiration instead.

When visiting the Australian state of Tasmania for Season 2, Episode 1 of his National Geographic travel series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," Ramsay dives into a cookoff with accomplished local chef and outdoorswoman Analiese Gregory. The focus is all hyper-local ingredients, so Ramsay puts a twist on the standard surf and turf, pairing wallaby meat (an Aussie marsupial that's like a smaller kangaroo; a bit like if you gave a kangaroo some rabbit-like characteristics) with crayfish.

Ramsay is a big admirer of the tenderness of the wallaby meat, especially considering his observation that it has no marbling (streaks of fat) as you'd see with beef. He sears the wallaby quickly like you'd do with steak to form a crust, before flambéeing it with a high-end local whisky, which he turns into a sauce with the wallaby juices.

As for the crayfish, Ramsay blanches it (briefly boiling it) before poaching it in a sea urchin butter, and finishing it with leatherwood honey, a local variety known for floral yet spicy notes, and pepperberry, a local berry which (as the name implies) gives a peppery kick.