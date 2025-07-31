The Fact About Gordon Ramsay's Culinary Education That You Might Not Know

Whether you love watching Gordon Ramsay encourage little ones in their white coats on "MasterChef Junior" or you can't get enough of his super-tough-love attitude on "Hell's Kitchen," there's no doubt that the British-born multi-hyphenate is a culinary phenom. The most shocking fact about the 17-Michelin-star chef's formal culinary education? He doesn't have one. Believe it or not, Ramsay never set out to be a chef (which is especially hard to believe if you've ever tasted Ramsay's beef Wellington recipe). While he enjoyed cooking as a teen, he had his sights set on becoming a professional soccer player — until he endured a career-ending injury.

After realizing a professional soccer career was no longer likely, Ramsay decided to pursue higher education at North Oxfordshire Technical College, where he took courses in hotel management and began to develop his passion for the culinary arts. He first made his way onto the culinary scene at the Wroxton House Hotel before moving to London and working under chef Marco Pierre White (who also trained chef Mario Batali) at the now-defunct restaurant Harvey's. The choices made at the start of his career are in line with the advice Ramsay gives young chefs today — to get out of their comfort zone, stop relying on others, and build their character by putting themselves in tough situations that build their self-esteem. He's also talked about how important it is for chefs to put their own ideas on the plate, rather than copying others.