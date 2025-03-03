Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Filipino Dish Had A Fan In Anthony Bourdain As Well
Gordon Ramsay has been around the globe in search of new and exciting food, whether it's making medfouna in Morocco or correcting "Masterchef" contestants on their beef wellingtons. A refined palate is a discerning one, and one Filipino restaurant impressed the world-class chef with its take on a traditional dish. In a discussion with PhilStar Global, Ramsay sang the praises of Serai, a Filipino restaurant in Melbourne, Australia. The dish that confirmed his review was the head chef Ross Magnaye's sisig, which he described as, "Absolutely bang on, it was delicious! And I just swallowed it!"
Sisig is a Filipino dish named from an old Tagalog word meaning "to make it sour." It's made of minced pork that's boiled and then fried with onions and peppers, and Gordon Ramsay wasn't the only famous chef who appreciated how these wonderful flavors come together.
Anthony Bourdain thought that sisig would be a good gateway into Filipino cuisine for people who aren't familiar with it. "I think sisig is perfectly positioned to win the hearts and minds of the world as a whole," he said in an interview with CNN Philippines. He had previously visited the island country in his show, "No Reservations," and he didn't seem to have any reservations about exploring this food culture.
What makes sisig so special
Sisig shares some key similarities and differences from what we're used to seeing in the North American food scene. It's akin to a hash with its minced vegetables, pork, citrus, and sometimes egg. It wouldn't be surprising to see this as a breakfast or dinner meal because of its casual nature. Sisig could fit in a bowl, plate, or even flatbread. Perhaps the best part is that this food is meant to pair with beer, and it's often eaten to help with hangover symptoms (whether or not it works is another matter).
Part of what makes sisig stand out from other foods is the cuts of pig used in the dish. Aside from the stomach, the snout, pork cheeks, and ears are all cooked together for a special taste and texture. Pork heads can have a lot of gelatinous and tender meat ideal for grilling, which is why they're featured in some Southern barbecues and Mexican carnitas. The flavor profile hits bitter, sour, and savory notes to create a deep composition full of various food groups. There's a place for this Filipino classic in any kitchen, and maybe Bourdain's prediction will come true for sisig to become the gateway into an exciting food scene.