Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Filipino Dish Had A Fan In Anthony Bourdain As Well

Gordon Ramsay has been around the globe in search of new and exciting food, whether it's making medfouna in Morocco or correcting "Masterchef" contestants on their beef wellingtons. A refined palate is a discerning one, and one Filipino restaurant impressed the world-class chef with its take on a traditional dish. In a discussion with PhilStar Global, Ramsay sang the praises of Serai, a Filipino restaurant in Melbourne, Australia. The dish that confirmed his review was the head chef Ross Magnaye's sisig, which he described as, "Absolutely bang on, it was delicious! And I just swallowed it!"

Sisig is a Filipino dish named from an old Tagalog word meaning "to make it sour." It's made of minced pork that's boiled and then fried with onions and peppers, and Gordon Ramsay wasn't the only famous chef who appreciated how these wonderful flavors come together.

Anthony Bourdain thought that sisig would be a good gateway into Filipino cuisine for people who aren't familiar with it. "I think sisig is perfectly positioned to win the hearts and minds of the world as a whole," he said in an interview with CNN Philippines. He had previously visited the island country in his show, "No Reservations," and he didn't seem to have any reservations about exploring this food culture.