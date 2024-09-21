The Fast Food Order Gordon Ramsay Would Eat As Part Of His Final Meal
Despite being from the United Kingdom, restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has an affinity for an American burger chain. While dreaming up his "last meal" with the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, the "MasterChef" host listed several different food items — one of which was a double-double from In-and-Out Burger. The California-based burger chain is extremely popular and has received tons of praise over the decades. It was even one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast-food spots.
In the video, the television presented detailed his hypothetical final meal as "a full English breakfast, butter chicken, chicken wings, an In-and-Out burger, beef Wellington with a delicious Monkey 47 gin and tonic, and then finally, a delicious sticky toffee pudding [and] deep-fried Mars bar for dessert." While talking about the burger order, he said, "These guys are incredible. The fact that everything is sourced locally. They stay within California. It's a perfect drive-through. You don't get any hassle. I bring the window down, I give them a little $100 bill as a big thank you, and I pick up my double-double. Yeah, heaven." He went on to share that the fast food chain even inspired him while he was opening his first burger spot in Vegas.
In a separate interview with LiveSigning, Ramsay went into detail about his order, saying, "I'll ask for a double-double and animal style." What does that mean, and can you order it yourself? Here's everything there is to know about the chef's In-and-Out order.
Gordon Ramsay's In-and-Out order
It is incredibly easy to replicate Gordon Ramsay's favorite In-and-Out order. In fact, it is one of the simpler things one could order at the fast food chain. A double-double is basically a double-cheeseburger. It comes with two American cheese slices, two 100% American beef patties, fresh or grilled onions, lettuce, the signature tangy spread, and a slice of tomato — all sandwiched between a toasted bun. However, the chef orders his double cheeseburger to be animal-style, which is a secret menu hack. An animal-style burger means that the burger patty is cooked in a special mustard sauce and topped with pickles and extra spread. The burger still comes with lettuce and tomatoes, however, the onions will be grilled instead of fresh.
But is that all? Well, in a Hot Ones interview, Ramsay also complimented the chain's french fries. "Delicious. Really delicious. Yeah, really smart," he said of the chain. "Hand-cut chips. You know, the drive-through is extraordinary." According to the chain, which has 78 locations in Los Angeles, the french fries are derived from high-quality potatoes that are shipped directly from their farm partners, cut in-house, and then fried in 100% sunflower oil. From burgers to fries to the delicious mustard burger preparation, it is hard to go wrong at In-and-Out, although Ramsay has certainly nailed his order.