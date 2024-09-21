The Fast Food Order Gordon Ramsay Would Eat As Part Of His Final Meal

Despite being from the United Kingdom, restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has an affinity for an American burger chain. While dreaming up his "last meal" with the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, the "MasterChef" host listed several different food items — one of which was a double-double from In-and-Out Burger. The California-based burger chain is extremely popular and has received tons of praise over the decades. It was even one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast-food spots.

Advertisement

In the video, the television presented detailed his hypothetical final meal as "a full English breakfast, butter chicken, chicken wings, an In-and-Out burger, beef Wellington with a delicious Monkey 47 gin and tonic, and then finally, a delicious sticky toffee pudding [and] deep-fried Mars bar for dessert." While talking about the burger order, he said, "These guys are incredible. The fact that everything is sourced locally. They stay within California. It's a perfect drive-through. You don't get any hassle. I bring the window down, I give them a little $100 bill as a big thank you, and I pick up my double-double. Yeah, heaven." He went on to share that the fast food chain even inspired him while he was opening his first burger spot in Vegas.

Advertisement

In a separate interview with LiveSigning, Ramsay went into detail about his order, saying, "I'll ask for a double-double and animal style." What does that mean, and can you order it yourself? Here's everything there is to know about the chef's In-and-Out order.