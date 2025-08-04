A Guide To All The Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Mexico

Considering that Mexico is one of the gastronomic hotspots of the world, it's surprising that the Michelin Guide only launched in the country in 2024. That year, 18 restaurants received coveted Michelin stars, including several fine dining restaurants, eateries steeped in tradition, and one taqueria. In 2025, all of those restaurants retained their stars, and five more were added to the list. This bumped the total up to 23 Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Michelin Guide inspectors visited restaurants across Mexico, searching for those that meet its strict criteria. Some things they looked for included quality ingredients, mastery of techniques, balance of flavors, creativity, and consistency. The restaurants they chose tick all those boxes and include a variety of dining establishments serving up everything from tacos to terrine, tempura, and tantalizing Mexican seafood dishes. These are all of the restaurants in Mexico that received Michelin stars, and for good reason.