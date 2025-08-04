A Guide To All The Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Mexico
Considering that Mexico is one of the gastronomic hotspots of the world, it's surprising that the Michelin Guide only launched in the country in 2024. That year, 18 restaurants received coveted Michelin stars, including several fine dining restaurants, eateries steeped in tradition, and one taqueria. In 2025, all of those restaurants retained their stars, and five more were added to the list. This bumped the total up to 23 Michelin-starred restaurants.
The Michelin Guide inspectors visited restaurants across Mexico, searching for those that meet its strict criteria. Some things they looked for included quality ingredients, mastery of techniques, balance of flavors, creativity, and consistency. The restaurants they chose tick all those boxes and include a variety of dining establishments serving up everything from tacos to terrine, tempura, and tantalizing Mexican seafood dishes. These are all of the restaurants in Mexico that received Michelin stars, and for good reason.
Pujol in Mexico City (2 stars)
For 25 years, Enrique Olvera has been winning over diners with his modern Mexican cuisine at Pujol. The seasonal menus focus on different regions around the country. On any given visit, you can indulge in dishes like abalone ceviche, Wagyu short ribs with charred adobo, and mole madre made with a base sauce that's been kept alive for over a decade. You can also grab a seat at the taco bar to try bites like octopus tacos and smoked marlin burritos. An impressive selection of Mexican and international wines further helped Pujol secure its two Michelin stars.
+52 55 5545 4111
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Quintonil in Mexico City (2 stars)
Qintonil is the only other restaurant in Mexico that holds two Michelin stars, and it's easy to see why. The space is stylish and inviting, and owners Alejandra Flores and Jorge Vallejo focus on fresh Mexican ingredients to create tasting menus that are vibrant and imaginative. Your meal could include dishes like a mussel tostada, melon and tomato salad with rice horchata, or a gordita made with Wagyu chicharron, chicatana ants, and aged cheese from Chiapas. The interesting flavor combos follow through to dessert with fun creations like coconut sorbet with plankton and caviar.
+52 55 5280 2680
Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Animalón in Valle de Guadalupe (1 star)
Located in Baja California, Valle de Guadalupe is Mexico's wine country. It's also home to many top-rated restaurants that take advantage of the abundance of fresh produce, seafood, and wines. Michelin-starred Animalón offers a picturesque setting under an oak tree where you can sample seasonal tasting menus created by owner Javier Plascencia and executive chef Oscar Torres. Seafood features often, like fresh crudo and catches of the day with flavorful sauces. Meat options could include spring chicken with mole or Beef Wellington with local mushrooms. There is also a substantial collection of Baja California wines to choose from.
+52 664 375 2658
Carretera Tecate – Ensenada Km 83, Ejido Francisco Zarco, Valle De Guadalupe, Ensenada, Baja California, 22750, México
Cocina de Autor Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas (1 star)
Cocina de Autor Los Cabos is the signature restaurant at the Grand Velas resort in Cabo San Lucas. It impresses from the get-go with a sleek dining room and terrace overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Chef Sidney Schutte's menus play into the area's abundance of local seafood and Mexican produce, along with global influences. You can start with chocolate clams with jalapeños, cilantro, and nixtamil. Then, segue into mains like sirloin with beet root, celeriac, amanzu, and black garlic or the corn velouté with shiitake mushrooms, pecans, and jicama.
loscabos.grandvelas.com.mx/experiencia-culinaria/cocina-de-autor
+52 624 104 9826
Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 17, San José del Cabo, Corredor Turístico, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., 23405, Mexico
Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen (1 star)
Over on Mexico's eastern coast, chef Nahúm Velasco oversees a talented team at Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya, located at the Grand Velas resort in Playa del Carmen. The tasting menus are playful with dishes you're not likely to find anywhere else. Think tuna bacon with smoked cream and pasilla chiles, hamachi with cactus consomme, and roasted venison with coffee, pine nuts, and cocoa. Dessert may include green apple ice cream with pipicha herb mousse. Guests of the resort can enjoy all-inclusive spirits and wines, as well as premium wines at an extra charge.
rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.mx/gastronomia/cocina-de-autor
+52 322 176 0237
Carr. Cancún – Tulum Km 62, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Conchas de Piedra in Valle de Guadalupe (1 star)
Conchas de Piedra is a collaboration between the Casa de Piedra winery and Deckman's, a refined restaurant that focuses on sustainable seafood and local produce. With that in mind, you can expect fresh catches paired with sparkling wines direct from the winery. The menu changes daily depending on what's available and in season. It often features Baja-style Mexican dishes like bright ceviches, oysters on the half shell, abalone aguachile, clam tiradito, and tempura-style seafood tacos. Vegetarian options are also available. You can opt for à la carte dishes or multi-course tasting menus.
+52 646 162 8306
Carretera Ensenada Tecate Kilometro 93.5, San Antonio de las Minas, 22761 Francisco Zarco, B.C., Mexico
Damiana in Valle de Guadalupe (1 star)
Tucked away on the Viñedos de la Reina winery, Damiana offers al fresco dining under the shade of pirul trees. Chef Esteban Lluis crafts his tasting menus based on local ingredients from the Valle de Guadalupe and vegetables picked fresh from the on-site garden. Dishes include seafood like calamari with an olive tapenade and abalone with squid ink chicharrón and fermented ponzu, as well as meat dishes like crispy skin lechon and duck with butternut squash mole. The craft cocktails change seasonally, and there are several local wines to choose from.
+52 646 345 6950
Viñedos de la Reina, México 3 Supermanzana KM. 71 KM 71, 22034 Francisco Zarco, B.C., Mexico
Em in Mexico City (1 star)
Veracruz native Lucho Martinez worked in many esteemed restaurants before opening his own in Mexico City, which he named after his daughter, Emilia. The restaurant has been a resounding success, thanks to Martinez's creative dishes featuring Mexican and global influences. Your multi-course tasting menu may start with a buñuelo coated with caviar or kampachi crudo with trout roe and Oaxacan chili paste, followed by a tostada with lobster and Caesar salad or Wagyu ribs with black squash puree and beans. To finish, Martinez offers enticing sweet treats like pineapple sorbet with coconut and cardamom.
+52 55 3543 3275
Tonalá 133, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Esquina Común in Mexico City (1 star)
When many people think of Michelin-starred restaurants, they think of slightly stuffy fine-dining spots. That's not what you get at Esquina Común, an open-air rooftop restaurant surrounded by trees and decked out in mismatched tables and chairs — and it's also dog-friendly. Ana Dolores González runs the kitchen, while her partner Carlos Pérez-Puelles oversees the front of house. González creates unique dishes that showcase an array of Mexican and international flavors. Examples include cod with green mole and plantains, Amazonian-style rice, and tostadas with turmeric lentils, carrots, cucumbers, peaches, and coconut.
Fernando Montes de Oca 86, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Expendio de Maíz in Mexico City (1 star)
Expendio de Maíz is another spot that flips the idea of a Michelin-starred restaurant on its head. The small restaurant spills onto the sidewalk in the Roma Norte neighborhood and has just four tables, no menu, and no reservations accepted. Have a seat and Jesús Tornés and his team will whip you up rustic dishes centered around masa harina, an ancient Mexican ingredient. Heirloom corn is nixtamalized and ground in-house, and then used to create tasty variations of tacos, tamales, quesadillas, and huaraches topped or stuffed with fresh veggies, meats, and salsas.
+52 55 6508 2722
Av. Yucatán 84, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
HA' in Playa del Carmen (1 star)
Chef Carlos Gaytán was the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star in 2013 at his restaurant Mexique in Chicago, Illinois. Since then, he's opened numerous restaurants where he combines Mexican flavors with French cooking techniques. HA' is another one of his ventures that has earned the chef a Michelin star. Located at Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen, this contemporary spot offers a nine-course tasting menu with exciting creations like escamoles (ant egg caviar), aged duck with pink mole, and lemon sorbet with osmotized cucumber and popcorn. The wine list includes plenty of Mexican selections.
hotelxcaretmexico.com/en/ha-restaurant/
+52 984 159 1600
Carretera Chetumal – Puerto Juárez Kilometro 282, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
KOLI Cocina de Origen in Monterrey (1 star)
KOLI is the combined effort of three brothers who aim to showcase the unique culinary heritage of Nuevo León in northeast Mexico. Patricio, Rodrigo, and Daniel Rivera-Río handle wine pairings, hot dishes, and desserts respectively to create comprehensive gastronomic experiences for guests. The tasting menus tell stories about the history of the region and include local ingredients that are artfully prepared to enhance their natural flavors. Past dishes have included grilled picaña and beets, Norteño-style chicharrón, and orange-roasted shrimp with rice. You can pair your meal with fine wines, cocktails, and mocktails.
+52 81 9688 7333
Río Amazonas 225, Del Valle, 66220 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Le Chique in Cancun (1 star)
Everything about Le Chique screams modern, from the spacious dining room in the stylish Azul Beach Resort to the avant garde dishes that push the boundaries of classic textures and flavors. Your meal could start with a margarita served in a chocolate orange sphere before you move on to multiple courses that are smoked, suspended in liquid, or feature flavorful powders or pop rocks — but Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna doesn't just rest on novel presentation. The ingredients are also top-notch and give a nod to the region with fresh Mexican seafood, meats, herbs, and veggies.
+52 998 872 8450
Bahía Petempich, Carr. Tulum – Cancún Km 27.5, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
Levadura de Olla Restaurante in Oaxaca (1 star)
While many of Mexico's Michelin-starred restaurants take a modern approach to cuisine, Levadura de Olla Restaurante is a traditional Mexican restaurant that focuses on the cultural heritage of Oaxaca's rural regions. Chef Thalía Barrios Garcia explores small villages to find wild crops and native ingredients and uses ancestral techniques to create dishes that are firmly rooted in their place. You can sample popular Oaxacan dishes like tortilla de olla and guacamole with grasshoppers, as well as lesser known dishes like dry pozole with beef in a charred red sauce and cuche ribs in chicatana sauce.
C. de Manuel García Vigil 304, Ruta Independencia, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Los Danzantes Oaxaca in Oaxaca (1 star)
Los Danzantes Oaxaca fuses traditional flavors with modern techniques in an open-air space with soothing water features and textured stone walls. The kitchen works with small producers to source local ingredients and harvests some items from the restaurant's organic garden. The mole sampler is a must to start, as it showcases the variations Oaxaca is famous for and proves that not all mole is made with chocolate. Other popular dishes include the beef tongue tacos, chicken breast stuffed with quesillo and pumpkin flower, and the goat cheese flan with lavender.
+52 951 501 1184
C. Macedonio Alcalá 403-interior 4, Ruta Independencia, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Lunario in Valle de Guadalupe (1 star)
Lunario is ideally situated on the Lomita winery property, just a short distance to the ocean and vast swathes of vineyards and farmlands. Chef Sheyla Alvarado takes advantage of the region's bounty of top-notch food with six- and eight-course tasting menus that change monthly, highlighting land and sea. A meal in the greenhouse-style restaurant may include dishes like clams with kosho and kumquats, crab with fennel and golden beets, lamb with green beans and squash, and blackberries with kombu. There are also vegetarian menus on hand, and all meals can be paired with local wines.
+52 646 156 8469
Camino vecinal Parcela 71 Fracc. 3 Lote 13 San Marcos, 22750 Francisco Zarco, B.C., Mexico
Masala y Maíz in Mexico City (1 star)
Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval draw on their family histories, cultures, and recipes at Masala y Maíz, a unique Mexico City restaurant that blends Mexican, South Asian, and East African flavors. The menu is nothing if not creative with dishes like pickled watermelon salad with a curry leaf dressing, samosas filled with suadero taco fillings, and shrimp stuffed with chiles and vanilla and cooked with lime ghee. Although it's a lunch-only spot (open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday), you can enjoy a full meal replete with cocktails and dessert.
+52 55 6227 9468
C. Artículo 123 116, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06040 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
Máximo in Mexico City (1 star)
You're always in for a surprise at Máximo, as chef Eduardo Garcia and his team change the menus regularly depending on what's fresh and in season. In addition, the dishes feature a range of culinary influences, including Mexican, Italian, French, and American. For example, you might find a roasted porcini soup with chives, an octopus ceviche with guacamole, spaghetti with pesto and deep-sea shrimp, and a Wagyu cross beef cheeseburger. The drink list is also eclectic with everything from aguas frescas to house cocktails, classic spritzes, agave spirits, and wines from Mexico and beyond.
+52 55 5264 4291
Av. Álvaro Obregón 65 Bis, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Olivea Farm to Table in Ensenada (1 star)
As you might guess from the name, Olivea Farm to Table is all about fresh produce, much of which comes from the restaurant's organic farm, as well as local producers and suppliers. Your meal may start with a tour of the garden before being seated in the dining room decked out in natural materials, handcrafted furniture, and artisan plates and glassware. The menus change often and feature dishes for all palates and dietary preferences, including fresh salads, seafood, meats, and desserts. You can also pair your meal with a selection of natural wines.
Carr. Federal #3, KM 92.5, La Ruta de Vino Valle de Guadalupe, Ensenada, 22766, Mexico
Pangea in Monterrey (1 star)
Founded in 1998 by Chef Guillermo González Beristáin and partners Cristina Arechavala and Eduardo Morali, Pangea has earned a solid reputation for its elegant setting and contemporary dishes that feature Mexican ingredients prepared with French cooking techniques. You can opt for individual dishes from the à la carte menu or go all in with the multi-course tasting menu. Stand-outs from the menu include the octopus and shrimp aguachile, the Angus filet with foie gras escalope and black truffle port sauce, and the confit duck leg with house-made gnocchi. Wines by the glass include selections from France, Italy, and Spain.
+52 81 8114 6601
Av. del Roble 660, Valle del Campestre, 66273 San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Rosetta in Mexico City (1 star)
Set in a beautiful colonial building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood, Rosetta has long been a top dining destination in the city. Chef Elena Reygadas opened it in 2010, and would go on to earn plenty of accolades, including the title of the World's Best Female Chef, and now a Michelin star. She originally focused on Italian dishes like fresh pastas, and although those still make appearances on the menu, you'll also find modern Mexican dishes. Think white mole with fermented carrots, corn tamales with celeriac and smoked cream, and tacos with puréed pistachios, romeritos, and cabbage leaf "tortillas."
+52 55 5533 7804
Colima 166, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Sud 777 in Mexico City (1 star)
Step inside Sud 777 in Mexico City's Pedregal neighborhood and you'll find yourself in an inviting space oufitted with plenty of wood, stone, and live plants that add pops of greenery. The design is fitting, considering Chef Edgar Núñez has an affinity for plant-forward dishes. He uses produce from the restaurant's garden, as well as local produce, seafood, and meats to put together contemporary Mexican creations. The tasting menus change with the seasons and could include dishes like nixtamalized beets with seaweed and white truffle, black cod with spinach and coconut, and aspic of asparagus, chamomile, and mint.
+52 55 5568 4777
Blvrd de la Luz 777, Jardines del Pedregal, Álvaro Obregón, 01900 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Taquería El Califa de León in Mexico City (1 star)
Last, but certainly not least is Taquería El Califa de León. You won't find fancy tasting menus or any molecular gastronomy going on here. The simple taco stand has standing room only and offers just four different tacos on the menu, but it does them well — and it has been doing so for over 60 years. The Gaonera taco is its signature and it features a beef filet lightly seasoned, grilled, and served in corn tortillas with your choice of red or green house-made salsa. Other options include bistek, chuleta, and costilla tacos.
Av. Ribera de San Cosme 56, San Rafael, Cuauhtémoc, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico