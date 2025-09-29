8 Whataburger Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Texans and others in the Southeast and Southwest know Whataburger for its eye-catching orange-and-white A-frames, its regional specials, and bigger-than-average burgers (never frozen) and buns. But if you didn't grow up in the Southern half of the U.S., you may be as surprised as I was when I learned that of the 10 largest burger chains in the U.S., Whataburger was one of three that actually grew its sales more than 2% in 2024, next to only In-N-Out and Culver's.

From its modest beginnings in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950, when the proprietors could not find bread pans large enough for their 5-inch buns, through a tragic plane crash that killed its founder, to a corporate overhaul in the '90s, Whataburger boasts over 1,000 locations today from Nevada to Florida. Though the chain offers a lengthy breakfast menu, wings, and even a secret dessert involving apple pie, the heart and soul of the drive-thru are the burgers. I had the pleasure of trying nearly every kind of burger on the menu and ranking them from worst to best, according to taste and value. This includes eight burgers in total, from a modest Whataburger Jr. to a massive Bacon Wrangler Double. And the winner may surprise you.