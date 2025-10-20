You Can Get A Giant Bucket Of Chili In The Drive-Thru (Thanks To One Fast Food Chain)

Wendy's chili is perfectly spicy with just the right balance of beef and tomato goodness, but there's only one problem — eventually, you get to the bottom of the bowl. Thankfully, the chain offers a solution for those who can't get enough of its chili — at some locations, you can order a family-size bucket of the good stuff. You can also feel good about what you're ordering. Wendy's chili was initially offered as a way for the chain to cut down on food waste, as it's made with leftover fresh ground beef that didn't quite make it into the day's burger orders. Each bucket measures about four large servings (or roughly five and a half smalls). According to Reddit, at some Wendy's locations, you can even order full and half-batch options if you're planning on feeding a crowd.

If your local Wendy's doesn't have family-size buckets in stock, you may be able to get bucket pricing with the chili poured into several large containers. Only some Wendy's locations offer the family-size chili option, so it's a good idea to check whether your local location has chili buckets on the app before you get yourself (and your family) too excited. While the actual cost of a bucket of chili will differ depending on your location, it's pretty affordable — reports on social media show that the family-size bucket sells for about $14.