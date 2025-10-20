You Can Get A Giant Bucket Of Chili In The Drive-Thru (Thanks To One Fast Food Chain)
Wendy's chili is perfectly spicy with just the right balance of beef and tomato goodness, but there's only one problem — eventually, you get to the bottom of the bowl. Thankfully, the chain offers a solution for those who can't get enough of its chili — at some locations, you can order a family-size bucket of the good stuff. You can also feel good about what you're ordering. Wendy's chili was initially offered as a way for the chain to cut down on food waste, as it's made with leftover fresh ground beef that didn't quite make it into the day's burger orders. Each bucket measures about four large servings (or roughly five and a half smalls). According to Reddit, at some Wendy's locations, you can even order full and half-batch options if you're planning on feeding a crowd.
If your local Wendy's doesn't have family-size buckets in stock, you may be able to get bucket pricing with the chili poured into several large containers. Only some Wendy's locations offer the family-size chili option, so it's a good idea to check whether your local location has chili buckets on the app before you get yourself (and your family) too excited. While the actual cost of a bucket of chili will differ depending on your location, it's pretty affordable — reports on social media show that the family-size bucket sells for about $14.
Different ways to customize and eat up the giant bucket of chili
If you've discovered that you're one of the lucky Wendy's fans whose local restaurant offers family-size buckets of chili, it's time to order dippers that will let you and your loved one make the most of every ounce. There are tons of items on the Wendy's menu that are perfect for upgrading chili. First up, obviously — add some cheese to your chili bucket (you can order a side of shredded cheese) and start dipping your fries for a totally customizable chili cheese fry experience. If you're able to get your hands on some of Wendy's breakfast potato wedges, these would be equally as delicious dipped in chili.
Wendy's chicken offerings are also a great fit for dunking. You can try dipping the chain's classic or spicy nuggets (go for the party pack if you've got a bucket of chili on hand), but we also recommend giving its chicken tenders a try. Designed for dipping, they're the perfect fit for a bucket of chili. Wendy's burgers are similarly excellent for chili dunking as well. You can take it home, remove the top bun, and pour chili right on top of your burger, or you can rip off one bite at a time (use a fork if you're in the mood for some serious dunking). In the mood to take your chili home and make it your own? Try pouring it over rice or serving it with a side of mashed potatoes — or even with a grilled cheese — for a filling meal.