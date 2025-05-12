Auntie Anne's Frozen Pretzels: Are They The Same As The Fresh-Baked Ones?

Walking through a mall comes with a great decision to weigh after a day of shopping — do you get Auntie Anne's pretzels or not? The sweet, bready smell influences customers to approach its blue and yellow counter with all sorts of delicious treats in view — it's a double-whammy if there's a Jamba Juice attached to it. It hurts to spend more money than you came there to do, but after all that walking, your body might be craving some water and carbs. While you can't recreate the entirety of this classic mall ritual at home, you can certainly get a taste of Auntie Anne's pretzels by picking up a box from the store. However, you may be wondering if the frozen version is the same as those freshly baked from Auntie Anne's.

According to a response on the company website's FAQ page, Auntie Anne's frozen pretzels are made with the same proprietary flour blend as the ones from brick-and-mortar store franchises. The pretzels in store are made from scratch, which gives them their unique taste and aroma. The dough is prepared each day, hand-twisted into pretzels that are then baked and stacked on a warming rack, ready to go by the time you pull up to the counter. The frozen Auntie Anne's pretzels lack the same fresh taste because the dough has been cooked and then frozen for later reheating.