The Best Steak Cuts For Satisfying Tacos

Carne asada is the perfect recipe to try if you want something easy and delicious. It translates to "grilled meat" and works with numerous flavor, marinade, and spice combinations. If you're making carne asada tacos, you probably want to find the tastiest, most tender steak. But not all cuts are created equal. So which one is the best?

A few stand out, including skirt steak and flank steak, for their balance of affordability, quality, and overall taste. Even though skirt and flank steaks are different, both work well for carne asada tacos because you can get a long piece of meat, grill it with or without a marinade for maximum flavor, and chop it up into smaller pieces for your dish. You can also find steak marketed specifically for tacos and fajitas. Even though these two dishes are different, you can use similar cuts of meat, and these can come pre-marinated or already sliced for cooking ease. Keep in mind that smaller pieces of meat are going to work better for tacos because they're bite-sized and won't pull other ingredients out of the taco when you try to eat.

