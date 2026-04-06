10 Ina Garten Salad Tips We Didn't Know We Needed Until Now

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If there's anyone who knows how to put together a good salad, it's Ina Garten. She built her career on creating easy-going dishes that focus more on fresh, flavorful ingredients than fancy techniques. Yet, at the same time, she also has a knack for taking something as simple as a salad and elevating it into something elegant. Over the years, she's shared countless recipes and tips to help home cooks improve their craft, including several pointers for making stellar salads.

What stands out about Garten's approach to salads is how she focuses on details that most people overlook. Much of her knowledge comes from trial and error, as she tests her recipes up to a whopping 25 times to ensure every element is on point. From that, she's learned how much the basics matter, like ensuring your greens are properly dried and your dicing is just right. She's also discovered several hacks that can cut back on time and make a big difference in how a salad tastes and looks.

In an effort to step up our salad game, we turned to Garten for tips on everything from leafy greens to warm grains and creamy pasta and potato salads. We pored over the Barefoot Contessa's iconic cookbooks, re-watched episodes of her television shows, and combed through social media posts where she shared invaluable advice. These are some of her suggestions for making salads that stand out.