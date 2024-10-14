11 Ina Garten Tips That Will Make You A Better Home Cook

If you are relatively new to cooking, or are trying to hone your skills and take your expertise up a notch, Ina Garten has a really simple suggestion to increase your success in the kitchen. If you are trying a recipe for the first time, follow it exactly as it is written.

Most of us have been in the position where we second guess the need for a certain ingredient or want to add more of our favorite spice, but Garten advises against this, especially if you have never cooked this particular dish before. The main reason is to discover what the original dish is supposed to taste like before you make changes to it. If you are following the recipe of an experienced chef, they know what flavors go together and the quantities of each that will make the ideal blend, so to second guess them from the start seems counterproductive.

Once you have tried the recipe at least once, you can then start to play around with adding or changing ingredients to suit your own palate and make the dish your own. However, you should ideally only make one change each time, as making numerous changes will mean you don't know which one let the dish down if you don't enjoy it.

Garten herself even follows this advice, claiming that she likes to stick to the recipe each time, rather than just guessing and improvising. And if it's good enough for the Barefoot Contessa, then it's definitely okay with us.