The Mind-Blowing Number Of Times Ina Garten Tests Her Recipes Before Sharing

Ina Garten — aka the Barefoot Contessa — is known for her high-end recipes, entertaining in the Hamptons, and, of course, her cookbooks and roster of Food Network TV shows. Those who have Garten's cookbooks know how quickly the pages become wrinkled and splattered, as they spend plenty of time open on the kitchen counter as opposed to collecting dust on the bookshelf.

Garten talked with CBS News about just why her cookbook recipes are so beloved. The answer? Garten puts in serious work (and hours) ensuring that her recipes are fantastic. She tests each item she includes in her cookbook up to 25 times before it makes the cut. "I follow my own recipes exactly. Because I've spent so much time getting the balance of flavors and textures and everything right. I'm really not a confident cook," Garten said. She loves simple, familiar dishes, and in her recipe testing process, she aims to make each recipe she creates the best version of the dish she's ever had.

She also spoke about how she doesn't have the experience that some of her colleagues have acquired from years in professional kitchens. "People like Bobby Flay have worked in restaurant kitchens all his life. And he can just throw things together," Garten said. "I'm not that person. I didn't have that experience." Garten works to take dishes that seem intimidating — like scallops, ginger carrot cake, and even cocktails — super-simple, so that anyone who follows them can feel like a master chef in their own kitchen.