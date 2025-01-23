Every Cookbook Ina Garten Has Written

Meal planning and freezer meals may be all the rage, but sometimes you just need to make enough for one meal a day or so ahead. Ina Garten gives you the ability to do that easily in "Make It Ahead," in which she answers what she found out was the most asked question from her fans: Could they make something ahead of time? In this book, Garten provides tips for every recipe on how to prepare as much of it ahead of time as possible. All you should have to do before serving is something simple like warming it up or mixing in another ingredient.

She's realistic about how far ahead you can make her recipes, though. In her book, she notes that sometimes you can't make the whole thing far ahead of time. But the good thing is that, if there are parts of one of her recipes that you can make weeks in advance, you'll see that advice in the recipe. Fans of Garten were thrilled, as you can imagine. They were very happy that they now had the ability to cook much of each recipe well before having friends over, for example. And being able to make part or all of a recipe ahead of time is no small thing. If all you have to do is garnish something as it comes to room temperature, then that gives you more time to attend to your guests or hang out with your family.