The German Knife Brand Ina Garten Swears By
A basic kitchen knife does the job, but a good chef's knife can last for years — even a lifetime. Choosing the right knife can be challenging, but plenty of chefs have a knife they swear by to make your time spent in the kitchen more efficient and effortless. Ina Garten, cookbook author and celebrity chef, has said that knives are the most important kitchen tool, with German Wüsthof Classic knives as her top choice.
What makes these knives so great compared to cheap ones you can purchase on Amazon? For starters, the blade is forged from a single piece of steel with a very durable level of hardness so the blade can last a lifetime if taken care of properly. It's also sharpened with laser-precision, but don't worry; safety is still in mind here, with a finger guard that protects you from the blade. The Wüsthof Classic line has quite a few knife options to choose from, including chef knives, paring knives, and steak knives; a chef knife is versatile and can be used for slicing, dicing, and chopping, so it's a good option to start with. There are two length options: a 6-inch for $135 and an 8-inch for $170. If investing in an expensive knife such as these, store it upside down in the knife block as Garten does to extend its life span.
Other chef-recommended knives
Every celebrity chef has their favorite knife, but know that these typically land on the pricier side. For example, Bobby Flay's go-to knife is the Shun Classic Western chef's knife, an 8-inch Japanese knife said to have a comfortable handle with a $185 price tag. Giada de Laurentiis might have the priciest favorite: The 9-inch Italian Coltellerie Berti chef's knife, made by a single maker from start to finish, listed at an eye-opening $302. These knives may come highly recommended by well-known chefs, but your perfect knife may not necessarily be the same as theirs. You might prefer something heavier or lighter, for example, or one with a handle that fits better in your hand.
While splurging on a top-quality knife is a good deal if it lasts a lifetime, the price tag can be inaccessible for some — what matters is it slices well and is durable. For home cooks trying to get the best deal on a quality knife, consider the $32 Kai Corporation Seki Magoroku chef's knife. This 8-inch Japanese knife has a lighter plastic handle and a softer blade that needs to be sharpened more frequently, but it cuts and slices like a more expensive knife. Another knife in this price range, the 8-inch Mercer Culinary Genesis chef's knife, is a good call: It's a German-style knife with a lighter feel and comfortable handle for $37.