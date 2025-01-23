The German Knife Brand Ina Garten Swears By

A basic kitchen knife does the job, but a good chef's knife can last for years — even a lifetime. Choosing the right knife can be challenging, but plenty of chefs have a knife they swear by to make your time spent in the kitchen more efficient and effortless. Ina Garten, cookbook author and celebrity chef, has said that knives are the most important kitchen tool, with German Wüsthof Classic knives as her top choice.

What makes these knives so great compared to cheap ones you can purchase on Amazon? For starters, the blade is forged from a single piece of steel with a very durable level of hardness so the blade can last a lifetime if taken care of properly. It's also sharpened with laser-precision, but don't worry; safety is still in mind here, with a finger guard that protects you from the blade. The Wüsthof Classic line has quite a few knife options to choose from, including chef knives, paring knives, and steak knives; a chef knife is versatile and can be used for slicing, dicing, and chopping, so it's a good option to start with. There are two length options: a 6-inch for $135 and an 8-inch for $170. If investing in an expensive knife such as these, store it upside down in the knife block as Garten does to extend its life span.