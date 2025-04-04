Ina Garten's Favorite Side Dish Is A Vibrant Salad That Goes With Almost Anything

Celebrity chef Ina Garten strives to make us better home cooks — and if you've ever seen her "Barefoot Contessa" show, then you know she loves a pretty side salad. Garten has plenty of favorite restaurants, but she has one go-to version of a restaurant dish that she calls her "favorite side dish ever" on Instagram — the farro salad from Charlie Bird in Manhattan.

Salads can be loaded with all kinds of ingredients, from leafy greens to hearty proteins and even ancient grains like farro. Farro is sold in whole-grain form (and usually offered in pearl, semi-pearl, or whole varieties) and can come from multiple ancient wheat plants. When cooked, farro has a chewy texture and a nutty, savory flavor.

Garten says this particular farro salad can go with any type of meat. "Lamb, chicken, fish, whatever," she says of its versatility while making it in a video shared on Instagram. And according to Yelp users who have visited the restaurant, the farro salad is something special. Even in reviews that said the rest of the food was so-so, the farro salad was the one standout. Thanks to Garten, who walks viewers through it step-by-step, it's easy to make at home if you can't get to the sleek SoHo restaurant any time soon.