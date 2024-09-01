Ina Garten's Favorite Lemon Vinaigrette Is Too Easy And Delicious To Ignore
If there's one thing Ina Garten knows, it's how to turn simple ingredients into culinary magic, and her favorite lemon vinaigrette is a perfect example. Despite what some might think, making a vinaigrette isn't rocket science — in fact, it's easier than you might expect. Garten insists that every cook should have a go-to vinaigrette in their repertoire. And with just four ingredients — freshly squeezed lemon juice, good olive oil, kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper — the zesty, versatile dressing is too easy and delicious to ignore. This vinaigrette is the epitome of simplicity and bold flavor, proving that sometimes the best recipes are the ones that require the fewest ingredients.
The recipe, which the celebrity chef shared on Instagram, calls for ¼ cup lemon juice and ½ cup olive oil, plus salt and pepper. The Barefoot Contessa then whisks everything together to make her favorite citrusy dressing.
The proportion of ingredients is a bit off from the recommended 3-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar for a standard vinaigrette, but lemon juice serves as the acidic backbone, giving the vinaigrette its bright, tangy flavor and eliminating the need for vinegar in this version. It's a straightforward dressing that packs a flavorful punch, perfectly balancing the rich, fruity notes of olive oil with the refreshing burst of lemon. Whether you're drizzling it over a crisp green salad or using it as a marinade, this vinaigrette is as delicious as it is simple.
Mastering the perfect vinaigrette
When it comes to creating a flavorful vinaigrette, there's no need to overcomplicate things. The beauty of a good dressing is in its simplicity — letting the natural flavors of each component shine through. In a clip from her show "Barefoot Contessa" on YouTube, Ina Garten emphasized the importance of quality ingredients for a perfect dressing. This focus on quality is also why restaurant salads taste better — they use high quality ingredients to make their dressings from scratch.
For those looking for a classic alternative, you can easily whip up a lemony vinaigrette with garlic, vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. The mustard acts as an emulsifier, helping to blend the oil and vinegar into a smooth, cohesive dressing. This recipe can be adapted with different types of mustard or vinegar, or by adding extra herbs.
Garten also shares a few insider tips to elevate your vinaigrette game. One of her favorite tricks is to add the dressing to the bottom of the salad bowl before placing the greens on top, allowing the flavors to mix evenly when you toss the salad just before serving. Additionally, she recommends mixing the vinaigrette in a measuring cup for easy pouring and precise measurements. Another way to level up your salad is to chill the bowl before plating your greens. With these tips and a delicious basic vinaigrette in your arsenal, you're on your way to making top notch salads at home, any time.