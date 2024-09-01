Ina Garten's Favorite Lemon Vinaigrette Is Too Easy And Delicious To Ignore

If there's one thing Ina Garten knows, it's how to turn simple ingredients into culinary magic, and her favorite lemon vinaigrette is a perfect example. Despite what some might think, making a vinaigrette isn't rocket science — in fact, it's easier than you might expect. Garten insists that every cook should have a go-to vinaigrette in their repertoire. And with just four ingredients — freshly squeezed lemon juice, good olive oil, kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper — the zesty, versatile dressing is too easy and delicious to ignore. This vinaigrette is the epitome of simplicity and bold flavor, proving that sometimes the best recipes are the ones that require the fewest ingredients.

Advertisement

The recipe, which the celebrity chef shared on Instagram, calls for ¼ cup lemon juice and ½ cup olive oil, plus salt and pepper. The Barefoot Contessa then whisks everything together to make her favorite citrusy dressing.

The proportion of ingredients is a bit off from the recommended 3-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar for a standard vinaigrette, but lemon juice serves as the acidic backbone, giving the vinaigrette its bright, tangy flavor and eliminating the need for vinegar in this version. It's a straightforward dressing that packs a flavorful punch, perfectly balancing the rich, fruity notes of olive oil with the refreshing burst of lemon. Whether you're drizzling it over a crisp green salad or using it as a marinade, this vinaigrette is as delicious as it is simple.

Advertisement