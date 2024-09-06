Ina Garten's Hack For Making Salad Dressing Without Any Extra Mess

The queen of the Hamptons herself, beloved chef, author, and TV personality Ina Garten has a hack for making salad dressing that makes the task easier and more streamlined, and saves you from dirtying extra dishes. Gartner says to cut out the middle man, which, in this case, is an extra container, and mix your simple salad dressings right in the measuring cup you're already using. No need to pour liquids from one vessel to another.

If you're only making a small amount you plan to use right away, go one step further and pour the dressing directly out of the measuring cup onto your salad, rather than transferring it to a separate container, such as a cruet. Why make yourself a pile of oily dishes when you could use the same measuring cup for all tasks? Gartner's method just makes sense.

Additionally, making homemade salad dressing can cut costs at a time when grocery store prices are sky-high. With just a few basic ingredients you likely already have in the pantry, you can save yourself dollars and whip up a bright, flavorful, basic salad dressing at home. Say goodbye to half-used store-bought bottles forgotten in the back of the fridge.

