The 3-Flavor Rule Ina Garten Follows When Building Any Recipe

In Ina Garten's 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," she writes about the chocolatey dessert she loves making her husband and the written work that served as her kitchen bible. She also discusses her cooking process and culinary philosophies. In the book, released this October, Garten divulges the three-flavor principle guiding her recipe development. The recipe rule, which asserts a dish should feature no more than three prominent flavors, promises meals with the right balance.

Of the three-flavor rule, Garten writes, "my brain just can't process more than that without becoming overloaded." These notes, she says, should also work together harmoniously. She cites a basic root vegetable dish as a model. "Roasted carrots, for example, are savory, but they're also sweet, so I cook them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, which is both sweet and acidic. Roasting brings out the sugars in the carrots and the acid in the vinegar gives them an edge and makes the flavors pop."