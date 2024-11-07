The 3-Flavor Rule Ina Garten Follows When Building Any Recipe
In Ina Garten's 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," she writes about the chocolatey dessert she loves making her husband and the written work that served as her kitchen bible. She also discusses her cooking process and culinary philosophies. In the book, released this October, Garten divulges the three-flavor principle guiding her recipe development. The recipe rule, which asserts a dish should feature no more than three prominent flavors, promises meals with the right balance.
Of the three-flavor rule, Garten writes, "my brain just can't process more than that without becoming overloaded." These notes, she says, should also work together harmoniously. She cites a basic root vegetable dish as a model. "Roasted carrots, for example, are savory, but they're also sweet, so I cook them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, which is both sweet and acidic. Roasting brings out the sugars in the carrots and the acid in the vinegar gives them an edge and makes the flavors pop."
3 is a magic number
As a trusted purveyor of simple luxury and a proponent of approachable pleasures, Ina Garten famously advocates for food that is fun and stress-free. Her reliable three-flavor formula reflects that outlook. Three is something of a magic number for the gourmet entrepreneur and author. When constructing a cheese plate, Garten advises selecting an assortment of three different cheese varieties for harmonious snacking. She is likely to have three essential kitchen staples in her freezer at all times (vodka, vanilla ice cream, and bread), and one of her easiest chicken dishes uses just three ingredients.
To taste Garten's less-is-more approach to mealtime, look no further than her own recipes to see the flavor balance in action. You can also make a pot of Julia Child's beloved three-ingredient potato soup, which boasts a similar pedagogy, spice up seafood with a three-ingredient cocktail sauce, or start pizza night right with a simple three-ingredient pizza sauce.