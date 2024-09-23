Ina Garten's Clever Dressing Trick For A Salad That's Never Soggy

Ina Garten is the queen of elevated cuisine. The celebrity chef is known for her "Barefoot Contessa" cooking show on Food Network, where she often shares tips and has coined catchy phrases such as, "How easy is that?" and, "Store-bought is fine." But both quotes were a testament to her tips and tricks for the easiest dishes possible, and when it comes to preparing salad, Garten has the best technique for ensuring you keep the leaves as crisp as you can. Add that tasty salad dressing to the bottom of the bowl, and don't toss it until you're about to serve it.

If you have the time, it certainly doesn't hurt to prepare the salad in advance then add the dressing right before serving. But if you're tight on time and won't be able to go back and add the dressing, Garten has the solution: make the salad dressing the first thing to go into the bowl; then, only the leaves directly touching it might wilt, but the others will stay nice and fresh. Plus, once you toss those slightly wilted leaves in with all the others before serving, you won't even notice them.