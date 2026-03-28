We Tried And Ranked 7 Costco Dips From Worst To Best

When it comes to choosing the best store-bought hummus, Sabra has always been on top for me. So, as a loyal fan of the brand, I knew it would be tough for the Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Pine Nut Hummus to live up to it. And I've sadly learned it doesn't even come close after trying it.

All in all, this option is greatly lacking in flavor. While a truly good dip should shine even when its flavor is front and center, such as when it's eaten with nothing but a tortilla chip or some veggies, this product needs a whole lot more to be able to stand alone. It doesn't have enough of the usual nuttiness from chickpeas or distinct brightness from lemon juice, despite the fact that these ingredients are listed on the nutrition label. The only bites I found with prominent flavor were in the very small dollop of soft pine nuts, oil, and roasted red peppers plopped right on top in the center of the tub, which helped add sweetness. Unfortunately, though, for how big Costco's 34-ounce container of hummus is, there is not nearly enough of this topping to help elevate the rest of the dip, leaving the majority of it too plain. If it can't shine against the tortilla chip I paired it with, it would only get even more lost if used with chicken or in a wrap. The only thing this hummus ultimately has going for it is its creamy, thick consistency, but still, it's not worth it taste-wise, which automatically earns it a spot at the bottom of the list.