My Secret Technique For The Absolute Best Avocado Toast

For four years, I ran a vegan sandwich shop and among the many skills that business taught me, how to make plants taste incredible on bread was definitely No. 1. There is one secret I still utilize in my own cooking today, which is that the foundation of a sandwich or any food served on toast is just as important as the topping or filling. What do I mean by that? Well, when it comes to avocado toast specifically, instead of just seasoning and improving the avocado itself, I get to work the minute the toast is ready.

While it's still nice and hot, I give the bread a drizzle with a good-quality olive oil, a sprinkling of salt, and maybe a quick rub with a garlic clove. This leaves me with a slice of toast that is salty, fragrant, and full of flavor before the avocado has even entered the picture. This is a trick that works with sourdough, whole wheat, and bagels, and isn't limited to just bread, either; you can make avocado waffles or sweet potato slices and give those bases the same special attention.

Seasoning the toast is really the ultimate hack, especially if you often end up with avocado toast that feels a bit boring or bland. When the toast has been adequately seasoned, the avocado itself can stay quite simple. Keep the focus on its own flavor with just a squeeze of lemon, a little more salt, and maybe a few chile flakes. Once you have mastered this trick, you'll never order avocado toast in a restaurant again when it tastes way better at home and for a fraction of the price.