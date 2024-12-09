It's Time To Turn One Of Your Favorite Dips Into A Cheesy Soup

Chips and queso are a hallmark appetizer in Tex-Mex cuisine, and it feels almost like a crime to not serve them alongside a spread of saucy enchiladas and beefy burritos. Queso, which is a melted cheese dip, is so mouthwateringly irresistible that it's hard to reckon with the reality that it can't be enjoyed as a full-fledged entree. Unless, hear us out, you transform it into a soup.

Although queso is delicious enough to enjoy by the spoonful on its own, the aftermath might look like a cheese-covered crime scene — we won't be elaborating. However, you can make ladles full of the dip more palatable (and digestible) by fusing it with other ingredients for a warm, cozy, and sippable one-pot dish that flaunts the creamy indulgence of everyone's favorite Tex-Mex provision.

To make queso soup, all you have to do is combine a jar of the dip with a simmering pot of broth studded with other classic queso ingredients like onions or jalapeños. If you're using homemade queso, swap out the store-bought stuff for soft cream cheese and shredded cheddar (or your preferred variety of shredded cheese). Just make sure to whisk everything together with enthusiasm to evenly distribute the cheese throughout the soup. Once the cheese blend is melted, you'll have a creamy, rich, full-bodied soup that curbs the urge to simply eat a jar of queso for dinner.