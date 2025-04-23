What Brand Makes Costco's Tortilla Chips?

Costco is a great place to stock up, but those bulk packages can sometimes mean hard choices. You don't want a 3-pound bag of something that you end up not enjoying. For the most part, the retail warehouse chain's private label, Kirkland, is a safe option that balances quality and price quite well. Given how many products Costco sells under the brand, there's a complex network of vendors feeding Kirkland's vast portfolio, each specializing in specific products. For example, some of Costco's Kirkland-brand coffee is (or was) supplied by Starbucks, while the Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is sourced from a century-old Italian supplier who produces the real deal. Knowing who manufactures certain Kirkland products can be quite beneficial since you could get a much better deal than if you bought the product under its manufacturer brand's name. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to tell which brand makes certain Costco products, as is the case with the chain's tortilla chips.

One of Costco's suppliers is definitely Mission Foods, a popular tortilla manufacturer with Los Angeles roots. The 48-ounce bag of Costco's Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips specifies prominently on the package that the chips are manufactured by Mission. (Some other Costco products, like Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice, made by Ocean Spray, prominently display their big-name supplier as well.) However, the retail chain's 40-ounce bag of organic tortilla chips contains no mention of Mission. To further complicate the issue, Costco Business Center also offers a different 48-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips that look similar to the ones made by Mission, but don't mention the chip maker on the packaging. This suggests Costco could have outsourced the same product to another manufacturer as well.