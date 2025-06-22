10 Store-Bought Green Goddess Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you use it on salad or as a dip, green goddess dressing is nothing short of spectacular. It's creamy, citrusy, and tangy, and it packs tons of complex, fresh flavor — it's "green" goddess, after all. Describing the delectable dressing may be tricky to someone who's never had the pleasure of savoring it before, but all it takes is a single taste to make most people lifelong fans.
Whether you're aiming for your first taste of green goddess salad dressing or just want to keep one on hand at all times, like me, there are quite a few store-bought options on grocer's shelves. As is the case with most things, though, some are much tastier than others. In order to find out which one was the best (I just had to know), I bought and tasted 10 different green goddess dressings. I also ranked them from worst to best, so we can stick to the best from now on. I mean, who has time for bad salad dressing anyway? Not me.
A closer look at my ranking criteria and methodology can be found at the end. There'll be plenty of time for that later, though. For now, let's dive right into the realm of the divine green goddess and figure out which products are worthy of our worship and which ones are blasphemous at best.
10. Private Selection Green Goddess Dressing
For the low price of $2.99, you can snag a bottle of Private Selection Green Goddess Dressing, but I wouldn't recommend it. In fact, I'd strongly advise against doing so. It may be the cheapest green goddess I sampled, but that only takes it so far, and it tasted like a low-quality product. Honestly, I'd gladly pay a bit more for literally any other dressing.
As opposed to being a well-balanced salad dressing that lives up to the green goddess name, Private Selection's version was erratic at best. There was way too much mustard for my preferences, and instead of getting a smooth, fresh herb flavor, I detected a whole lot of egg and mayo. It was overly tangy and citrusy as well. The recipe seemed to miss the mark entirely. Sure, some of the iconic elements were there, but they were completely unbalanced. Seriously, it was a far cry from what I would consider to be a quality green goddess dressing.
They say one of the reasons why restaurant salads taste so much better than homemade is because they often make their dressings from scratch, and you know what? Private Selection Green Goddess Dressing is all the proof I need that homemade dressings are superior. I hated it. Moving on.
9. Sprouts Green Goddess Dressing and Marinade
Sprouts Green Goddess Dressing and Marinade is significantly tastier than Private Selection, but before you get too excited, it still doesn't have what it takes to earn a spot higher than second-to-last. I'll start with the positives, though. First of all, Sprouts' recipe was much more balanced than my lowest-ranking pick. It also had a pleasing amount of pepper in the mix, so I got a nice bite at the end. Lastly, Sprouts includes avocado oil in its Green Goddess, and it helps smooth out the flavor nicely.
The reason Sprouts Green Goddess Dressing fell behind is that it is pretty mayo-heavy. A little creamy mayo flavor is okay in my book, but it shouldn't be one of the most prominent elements. Admittedly, the abundance of mayo does give the dressing a thick, creamy texture, making it good for salads, marinades, or as a straight-up dip, but I still wanted more fresh herb flavor. Plus, a bottle costs $6.49, so it's on the higher end of the price spectrum. I wouldn't complain if it tasted better but, alas, it didn't. Will it get the job done? Yes, but it lacks the balance of a top-notch green goddess recipe. Oh well, next!
8. Livwell Foods Creamy Green Goddess Dressing and Dip
Next up is Livwell Foods Creamy Green Goddess Dressing and Dip. While it only earned an eighth-place spot on my list, it's the first product that I enjoyed. It has a pleasing fresh herb flavor with a touch of avocado, which are two things that make for a tasty green goddess dressing. However, the flavor wasn't nearly bold enough for me. Compared to the higher-ranking picks, I might even say it was somewhat bland. Bobby Flay's game-changing tip for dressing a salad would be to season the lettuce with salt and pepper, which I'm sure would also improve the condiment's flavor quite a bit, but the best dressings don't need help — they are the help. Additionally, there was still a bit too much mayo to make my palate happy.
One area where Livwell Foods Green Goddess Dressing shines is texture. It's oh so fluffy and creamy, so there's no doubt it would make a good dip, marinade, or salad dressing. Really, full marks on texture. All that being said, it's still one of the most expensive products I tried. I got a bottle for $7.99, but it was on sale. Typically, it costs $8.99, yikes! With so many tastier, lower-priced options on the market, you'd be better served spending your hard-earned cash on something else. If it's the only option, though, you could definitely do worse.
7. Primal Kitchen Green Goddess Dressing and Marinade
Coming in seventh place is none other than Primal Kitchen Green Goddess Dressing and Marinade. Widely available in a range of different grocery stores, it's a green goddess brand many of us are already familiar with. As such, I thought it would go far in my ranking. After all, it wouldn't be everywhere if people didn't like it, right? Well, I'm happy to report that it does taste good, but it just doesn't live up to the stellar options we'll discuss later on. That's okay, though, as it's still a yummy option that won't let anyone who's craving a true green goddess flavor down.
The flavors in Primal Kitchen Green Goddess Dressing are nothing if not nicely balanced. With each taste, I detected a pleasing blend of pepper, citrus, and tang, so no complaints there. It also has a nice middle-of-the-road texture that is thick, but not so thick you'll have trouble coating a salad.
Even so, a major setback for this dressing is the price. While you can sometimes get it for as low as around $5 on Amazon, it could run you as much as $8.99, depending on where you shop. When that's the case, it ties with Livwell Foods for the most expensive green goddess I bought. In the end, Primal Kitchen Green Goddess Dressing is just decent.
6. Bolthouse Farms Avocado Avocado Green Goddess Yogurt Dressing & Dip
Starting with Bolthouse Farms Avocado Green Goddess Yogurt Dressing and Dip, I would gladly buy any of the products we discuss from here on out a second time. After one taste, I thought, "Oh, yum!" Not only does it hit all the hallmarks of a classic green goddess dressing (well-balanced flavor, tang, citrus, etc.), but it was also uniquely sweet. After inspecting the label, I determined pineapple was the culprit for the unexpected yet exciting flavor. It may sound a bit out of the ordinary — it is — but it gave the recipe a nice edge that's hard to overlook.
I also really enjoyed how much the fresh herb flavor shone through in Bolthouse Farms Avocado Green Goddess Yogurt Dressing. The amount of citrus wasn't too shabby, either, but it was somewhat mellow overall. I could have used a bit more bite in the end. Still, my main issue with this dressing is that it was kind of runny, so it wouldn't make the best dip. It'll tackle a salad, though; no question about it.
Lucky us, Bolthouse Farms Avocado Green Goddess Yogurt Dressing and Dip is widely available, and it's relatively inexpensive, too. I only paid $3.50 for my bottle, and the low price certainly helped it earn a spot in the middle of my ranking.
5. Gotham Greens Green Goddess Dressing
A tasty option by any standards, Gotham Greens Green Goddess Dressing (try saying that five times fast) earned a firm middle-place ranking on my list. It's similar to the brand's vegan version of the recipe. However, since we haven't covered it yet, you can see that I didn't like this one quite as much. Regardless, it has a nice, balanced flavor that reminded me of what a quality green goddess dressing should be. Nicely done, Gotham Greens.
Super creamy and tangy, Gotham Greens Green Goddess Dressing gave me tons of fresh herb flavor in each bite of the romaine lettuce I put it on. It gets its tanginess from sour cream, and compared to the mayo found in several of the lower-ranking picks, I much preferred the flavor it provided. There's something about it that just tastes super fresh, and that's the name of the game with green goddess dressing.
The texture of Gotham Greens Green Goddess Dressing was nice and thick as well, making it a fantastic option if you're looking for more of a dip than a dressing. Even so, I didn't have any trouble tossing it with lettuce. All around, it makes a solid choice, and it's one I recommend trying. Will it be a go-to pick for me moving forward? No, but I wouldn't be bummed if I encountered it again, not by a long shot.
4. Annie's Organic Green Goddess Dressing
Annie's is a reputable health food brand offering a slew of unique, tasty products, and its Green Goddess Dressing is proof that it has the staying power needed to survive in such a cutthroat market. Deliciously well-balanced and fresh-tasting, Annie's nails a classic green goddess recipe. Honestly, though, I wasn't too surprised because one of my all-time favorite salad dressings is the brand's Goddess Dressing (not to be confused with the Green Goddess).
Tangy buttermilk and tarragon come together beautifully in Annie's Organic Green Goddess Dressing. Each bite provided me with the earthy goodness many of us have come to love in the recipe. Don't get me wrong. It still has a nice amount of brightening citrus mixed in, so it isn't a heavy flavor. It's just right.
My only minor issue with this dressing is the texture. Instead of being creamy and thick, it's a bit runny. That's okay, though. The fresh flavor had what it takes to redeem it in my eyes. In addition, I got my bottle for a little more than $5, so it's far from the most expensive option out there. The next time you come across it, I recommend giving it a chance. I wouldn't pass up the three upcoming dressings for it, but it's a quality choice nonetheless.
3. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Green Goddess Dressing & Dip
The first product to breach the top three is 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Green Goddess Dressing and Dip, and oh man, is it yummy. It's a touch more oily than many of the other products on this list, and strangely enough, it looks healthier as well, but the flavors are all there. Actually, they are more than there — they are on point. Minus Trader Joe's, it blows every other grocery store brand out of the water. Sorry, not sorry, Sprouts and Private Selection.
They say the simplest way to level up your salad game is by serving it in a chilled bowl, but I disagree — putting Whole Foods Green Goddess Dressing on it is. It boasts an abundance of fresh herb flavors that anyone could love. It's got tang and citrus for days as well. All together, the elements are perfectly balanced, which is something you know is essential in a green goddess recipe. Really, it's hard to argue with the flavor. It isn't overpowering, either, so even if you don't want to get bowled over with the signature green goddess taste, it's sure to win you over.
To top it all off, 365 by Whole Foods Market Green Goddess Dressing only costs $4.29 per bottle. It's not the cheapest bottle of the bunch, but it's close. Considering it comes from Whole Paycheck, oops, I mean Whole Foods, that's quite the feat. Even without the low price, though, it makes an outstanding pick.
2. Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing
Before I started this taste-testing adventure, Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing was already one of my favorites, so I was curious to see how it would measure up against the competition. Lucky for Trader Joe's, I'm pleased to say that it more than held its own. After all, a second-place spot is quite the achievement. Honestly, it's not only one of the best green goddess dressings out there, but it's also one of the best Trader Joe's salad dressings, period.
While Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing's low price of $3.99 certainly helped it score a high spot in my ranking, the fresh flavors are what really won me over. Seriously, it tasted as if the herbs and spices used were just picked earlier that day. The balance of onion, basil, garlic, and lemon was also second-to-none. Well, it obviously scored lower than one brand, but that's only because of the texture. It isn't very thick, so it won't work very well as a dip, but that won't stop me from trying. As a vegan option, it isn't super creamy, either (some are, but this one isn't). Still, I'm willing to overlook this quality because it tastes so unbelievably fresh and bright. Even if you don't shop at Trader Joe's on a regular basis, the brand's green goddess dressing is worth going out of your way for.
1. Gotham Greens Vegan Goddess Dressing
All hail Gotham Greens Vegan Goddess Dressing! It is hands-down the best green goddess dressing out there. I was shocked it could get better than Trader Joe's, but lo and behold, it stole the show. Shockingly, it blew Gotham Green's regular recipe out of the water as well. It's not often I opt for a vegan product (I like cheese and dairy as much as the next person), but this one is basically divine nectar of the gods sent to us from Mother Earth.
Gotham Greens Vegan Green Goddess Dressing is so tasty, it'll have you saying "praise be" after one taste. It takes fresh herb flavor to a whole new level, and it's uber creamy, so it's winning on all fronts. The most prominent flavor is a bold, fresh basil, and one taste was enough to make my mouth start salivating for more. After another few bites, I also picked up on the perfectly balanced amount of pepper, garlic, and lemon. Truly, hats off to Gotham Greens for this one.
You better believe I'm going to put this delectable dressing on a whole lot more than salad, too. I'll be using it to boost the flavor of Brussels sprouts, slathering it on sandwiches, and putting it on every vegetable platter I ever serve again. Okay, maybe that's hyperbole, but I love it! I don't even care that it is one of the more expensive options (about $8). It's worth it.
Methodology
I'm a big fan of green goddess dressing. Always have been, always will be, so I've tried quite a few renditions over the years. With this in mind, I jumped at the chance to rank all the store-bought options I could find. After tracking down the 10 products you find above, I happily took them home and started tasting.
My love for green goddess dressing made ranking a bit tricky, but I narrowed down the criteria to a few determining factors: flavor, texture, and balance. The products with the most potent fresh herb flavor came out on top, but balance was still key. For a dressing to make it to the top, it also needed a nice blend of citrus, tang, and pepper. I also considered price, but as you can see by my No. 1, a fantastic recipe could make me overlook a higher price tag.
In the end, there were only a couple of green goddess dressings I really disliked and a few more that were just meh. Stick to my top six, and you should not have any complaints. However, if you want the best of the best, the top three are where it's at.