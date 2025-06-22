10 Store-Bought Green Goddess Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you use it on salad or as a dip, green goddess dressing is nothing short of spectacular. It's creamy, citrusy, and tangy, and it packs tons of complex, fresh flavor — it's "green" goddess, after all. Describing the delectable dressing may be tricky to someone who's never had the pleasure of savoring it before, but all it takes is a single taste to make most people lifelong fans.

Whether you're aiming for your first taste of green goddess salad dressing or just want to keep one on hand at all times, like me, there are quite a few store-bought options on grocer's shelves. As is the case with most things, though, some are much tastier than others. In order to find out which one was the best (I just had to know), I bought and tasted 10 different green goddess dressings. I also ranked them from worst to best, so we can stick to the best from now on. I mean, who has time for bad salad dressing anyway? Not me.

A closer look at my ranking criteria and methodology can be found at the end. There'll be plenty of time for that later, though. For now, let's dive right into the realm of the divine green goddess and figure out which products are worthy of our worship and which ones are blasphemous at best.