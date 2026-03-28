19 Scrambled Egg Dishes Around The World
It's hard to find a dish that's more homey and comforting than scrambled eggs. To start, they're incredibly easy to make. Sure, everyone has their own secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, but at the end of the day, all you have to do is whisk the eggs up and throw them in a hot pan. Plus, they're packed with protein, and their mild, buttery flavor makes them perfect on their own or with side dishes. But let's be honest — your standard plate of scrambled eggs can also be a bit boring.
If you're looking to jazz up your scrambled eggs, why not take some inspiration from global recipes? Around the world, different cultures have found delicious ways to take this dish to the next level, from adding warming spices and colorful veggies to perfecting cooking techniques so that they're ultra-soft and creamy. These international spins on scrambled eggs might just change the way you think about your go-to breakfast.
1. Mexican migas
Scrambled eggs can be a great way to use up leftovers, and that's exactly how migas came about. The dish originated in Spain, where it was made with leftover bread, hence the name, which means "crumbs." When it made its way to Mexico, locals adapted it to include tortillas. At its most basic, migas is just chopped corn tortillas or crushed tortilla chips tossed with scrambled eggs. Many people also include ingredients such as diced onion, tomato, jalapeños, and cheese.
You might be wondering what the difference is between migas and chilaquiles. Well, with migas, the tortilla pieces are scrambled directly with the eggs. Chilaquiles feature tortilla chips cooked with salsa, then topped with eggs, sometimes meat, and garnishes such as cilantro and crema. Migas don't typically feature salsa, meat, or garnishes, although there's no reason you can't add them too.
2. Chinese tomato egg
Nothing says Chinese home cooking like tomato egg, a simple dish consisting of scrambled eggs with sautéed or simmered tomatoes folded in. It became popular in the early 20th century, and it's now lauded for its comforting flavors and its red and yellow hues that bring to mind the colors of the Chinese flag. It's also a favorite in many homes because it's quick and easy to make and budget-friendly.
There are numerous variations of tomato egg, with many people adding embellishments beyond just the scrambled eggs and tomatoes. Some cooks add soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sugar, oyster sauce, or sesame oil for extra sweetness, saltiness, and earthiness. The eggs can be hard-cooked or soft-cooked, and some people add tomato sauce. Sliced scallions are also a common garnish. The dish can be eaten any time of day, often with rice or noodles.
3. French oeufs brouillé
Order a plate of scrambled eggs at a diner in the U.S., and you'll most likely get large, slightly firm curds of fluffy eggs that you can pick up easily with a fork. However, the French often cook scrambled eggs a little differently. Oeufs brouillé (often referred to as French scrambled eggs outside of France) are smoother, creamier, and richer thanks to some key ingredients and cooking techniques.
Oeufs brouillé start out with eggs that are whisked to combine the whites and yolks. Then, butter is melted in a saucepan over low heat. The eggs are poured in and gently whisked continuously to emulsify the butter and keep the consistency uniform. When they're just barely set, cream or crème fraîche is stirred in to make them ultra-creamy. The end result is velvety eggs that are perfect for spreading on toast.
4. Nigerian egg stew
If you often find yourself reaching for a bottle of hot sauce to spice up to your scrambled eggs, you may want to give Nigerian egg stew a try. This vibrant dish features eggs scrambled in a spicy mix of tomatoes, onions, garlic, red bell peppers, and chiles such as habaneros or Scotch bonnets. It also includes seasonings such as thyme, bouillon powder, curry powder, and salt.
Although the ingredient list may seem daunting, the dish is actually pretty easy to make. You can either dice the fresh ingredients and sauté them in a pan with the spices or blend them up first to make a sauce and heat that up in a pan. Then, the eggs go in and sit for a minute so that they set, and everything gets scrambled together. The dish is often served with bread, boiled yams, potatoes, or plantains.
5. Argentinian revuelto Gramajo
It's hard to think of a better hangover helper than revuelto Gramajo. This hearty Argentinian breakfast dish consists of eggs, ham, and potatoes scrambled together, sometimes with veggies and herbs. Revueltos means "scrambled" in Spanish, and Gramajo may refer to the surname of the person who created the dish, although there is some debate over whether that was an army colonel, an army general, or a socialite.
Revuelto Gramajo is a style of breakfast hash, but it looks a little bit different than your typical American version. For one, the potatoes are often sliced into the shape of french fries, either thick or thin cut. In addition, the most common meats used are smoked ham, bacon, or chicken. You can also find versions with peas, onions, and carrots in the scramble and toppings such as cheese and crispy shoestring potatoes.
6. Indian anda bhurji
Anda bhurji is another scrambled egg dish that kicks the spice level up a notch. It's popular across India, both as a comforting home-cooked meal and a street food snack. The dish starts with diced onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and green chiles sautéed until softened. Then, spices such as turmeric, chile powder, garam masala, and cumin seeds are added. Finally, beaten eggs get poured in and scrambled until dry.
One of the great things for anda bhurji is how versatile it is. Recipes vary, so you might find different spice mixes depending on who's making it. In addition, some people include add-ins such as diced carrots and potatoes. It's often eaten with flatbreads like naan or paratha, although some people eat it with rice. And while it's a popular breakfast dish, it can be eaten any time of day.
7. Colombian and Venezuelan perico
Common in Colombia and Venezuela, perico offers a great mix of textures and flavors. The name translates to "parakeet," which may be a reference to the bright colors it gets from the yellow scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, and green onions (sometimes subbed for green peppers). Some people also add meats such as chorizo or ham as well as some cream or milk to make it richer.
Perico is often served with arepas, which are essentially round, flat corn cakes. The arepas are griddled until golden on the outside and fluffy in the middle, and they can be used to scoop up the perico or split open to stuff it inside like a breakfast sandwich. Other sides can include fresh cheese, beans, and a cup of steaming hot chocolate or coffee.
8. Indonesian orak-arik
Although you might not see orak-arik included in many lists of must-try Indonesian dishes, it's actually a favorite in many Indonesian households because it's practical and packed with protein. All you need to make it is eggs, veggies, and perhaps some meat or tofu. Scramble everything together in a wok with some oil and a splash of soy sauce, and you have a flavorful, healthy dish.
Orak-arik can be made with whatever veggies are on hand, so you'll find plenty of variations with add-ins such as sliced cabbage, carrots, green beans, and shallots. Many people also like to add sliced chiles for some heat. And if you want to add more complexity, you can throw in some fragrant garlic, a splash of fish sauce for umami flavor, and a pinch of sugar to balance everything out.
9. Greek strapatsada
Strapatsada is one of the many Greek foods everyone should try once. Also called "kagianas" or "kayanas," it's typically made with just a few ingredients: eggs, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. Everything gets scrambled together, and the dish is often topped with feta cheese and served with crusty bread. It makes for a great breakfast dish, but it can also be eaten as a light lunch or dinner.
The traditional way to make strapatsada is to peel the tomatoes and grate them so that they disperse evenly throughout the eggs. However, there's no reason you can't use diced or canned tomatoes, or even whole cherry tomatoes cooked until soft. Fresh herbs can also add extra color and flavor. The key to a good strapatsada is to cook the eggs just enough so that they're soft and fluffy but not hard.
10. Jewish matzo brei
Come Passover, matzo makes its way into many Jewish meals. For the uninitiated, matzo is simply an unleavened flatbread. It's a symbol of the Jewish exodus from Egypt because, as the story goes, the Jews didn't have time to let their bread rise before they fled to Israel. One popular breakfast dish during Passover is matzo brei (pronounced "matzo bry"), which features matzo and scrambled eggs.
Matzo brei is versatile in that can be savory or sweet. For the former, you simply break up softened matzo, fry it with some butter or chicken fat, and stir in some eggs to create a scramble. Sweet versions can include matzo softened with milk, mixed with eggs, scrambled, and topped with cinnamon and sugar. Applesauce is a common condiment for both versions, and it can also be served with sour cream.
11. Turkish Menemen
No roundup of unique breakfast dishes around the world is complete without a mention of Menemen. This savory scrambled egg dish is named after the town of Menemen in Turkey, where many believe the dish was born. It's similar to shakshuka in that it features eggs cooked with tomatoes, peppers, and spices. However, the eggs are scrambled instead of poached or braised.
The first step to making Menemen is to sauté onions, green peppers, and tomatoes in a pan with spices such as oregano, paprika, and Aleppo pepper. In Turkey, the green peppers are typically a tad on the spicy side, although bell peppers work fine as well. Then, the eggs go into the pan, and everything is gently cooked and stirred until the eggs are softly scrambled. The dish is often served with crusty bread for mopping up the juices.
12. Austrian eierspeise
Eierspeise is a style of Austrian scrambled eggs that is typically soft and creamy rather than hard-cooked. The dish often includes ingredients such as sour cream, diced ham, sliced scallions, and cheese. Everything can be whisked together before being added to the pan or you can cook the veggies and meats first, then pour the eggs in and add the cheese at the end. Either way, you want to cook everything low and gently stir until the eggs are soft and creamy.
If you want to add some textural variation to your eierspeise, consider making them Styrian style. Styria is a region in Austria that's renowned for its pumpkins, and the seeds are used to make rich pumpkin oil that's found in many dishes. Throw some pumpkin seeds into your eierspeise for some crunch, then finish the dish off with a generous drizzle of pumpkin oil for extra lusciousness.
13. Afghani and Pakistani khagina
South Asian cuisine is known for its heady mix of spices, and that extends to breakfast dishes such as khagina. Popular in Pakistan and Afghanistan, this spicy scramble gets its heat from fiery chiles and chili powder. However, that gets evened out by the butteriness of the eggs, the sweetness of sautéed onions and tomatoes, and fresh coriander. A touch of cumin also adds earthiness.
Many khagina recipes call for cooking the veggies and spices in butter or ghee (a pure form of butter similar to clarified butter). Once the mixture has softened, beaten eggs go into the pan with chopped cilantro, and the dish is stirred until cooked through. If you want to make it heartier, you can also add potatoes. The dish is often served with flatbread such as roti or chapati.
14. Ecuadorian mote pillo
Mote pillo is a unique scrambled egg dish that hails from the city of Cuenca in Ecuador's Andean highlands. The star ingredient is hominy, which is corn that has been nixtamalized to remove the outer shell of the kernels and make the insides soft. The dish also includes garlic, onions, milk, and achiote (an earthy red paste made from annatto seeds). It's popular for breakfast and as a side dish.
The easiest way to make mote pillo is to sauté the onions, garlic, and achiote until soft and fragrant. Then, the hominy goes in along with milk, and everything is simmered to allow the hominy to absorb the milk. The final step is to add the eggs and scramble until set. Some people like to garnish the dish with fresh cilantro and serve it with slices of fresh cheese on the side.
15. Hungarian rántotta
If you're looking for a hearty breakfast dish that's anything but bland, Hungarian rántotta is a good bet. Rántotta translates simply to "scrambled eggs," and there are several variations of this dish. However, most recipes include a few common ingredients, including smoked sausage, diced bell peppers, and scallions. And many cooks will tell you that paprika is an absolute must.
Paprika is made from dried red bell peppers, and it can be sweet, spicy, or smoked. That's something to think about when making rántotta, as the style you choose can affect your final dish. For example, if you're using smoked sausage, you may want to opt for sweet paprika to provide a nice contrast. And if you decide to go with spicy or smoked paprika, remember that a little bit goes a long way.
16. Basque eggs piperade
The Basque Country is renowned for its gastronomy, so it's not surprising that even scrambled eggs get a gourmet treatment. Piperade is a colorful dish featuring onions, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, and thyme cooked down into almost a stew-like consistency, then eggs are added to the mix. It also gets its distinctive flavor from piment d'espelette, a mildly spicy pepper powder that comes from a string of villages in the Pyrenees.
Piperade has several variations. One is the scrambled eggs version, where you simply whisk eggs and cook them in the saucy mixture. You can also crack the eggs into the pan with the veggie mixture and let them poach in the sauce. Some versions also include ham or bacon. Because of the saucy nature of the dish, it pairs well with crusty bread.
17. Japanese soboro don
Traditional Japanese bento boxes are essentially packed lunches, and they often include several different dishes, including rice, veggies, and some form of protein. One of the most popular bento boxes is the soboro don, which features a comforting mix of fluffy scrambled eggs, ground chicken, and rice. There's usually a green vegetable involved too, such as peas or spinach.
Soboro don may sound pretty basic, but it's actually quite flavorful. That's because the chicken is typically cooked with soy sauce, sake, mirin, and a pinch of sugar to give it umami richness and a touch of sweetness. The eggs also get a pinch of sugar, salt, and sometimes sake to boost the flavor. The eggs, chicken, and veggies are often served side by side on top of the rice, but mixing them together will give you all the flavors in each bite.
18. Huevos a la Mexicana
While Mexican migas bulk up scrambled eggs with bready corn tortillas, huevos a la Mexicana are all about protein and veggies. Sporting the colors of the Mexican flag, they feature diced tomatoes, white onions, and green chiles. Jalapeños and serrano chiles are favorites because of their dark green color, punchy spice, and the fact that they're readily available all over Mexico. But if you want to tone down the heat, you can also use poblanos or green bell peppers.
The secret to great huevos a la Mexicana is to cook down the vegetables until they're soft and most of the water has evaporated. From there, you just fold in your beaten eggs and gently stir until they're set to your liking. Popular sides include warm corn tortillas, refried beans, and sliced avocado. You can also sprinkle the eggs with queso fresco and fresh cilantro.
19. Australian folded eggs
Few scrambled egg dishes are as visually appealing as folded eggs, a dish that's popular at many Australian cafes. Shaped like a rose with delicate folds, the dish straddles the line between your typical scrambled eggs and an omelet. When done right, your fork should be able to glide through easily, giving you pieces of egg that are soft and creamy. Think oeufs brouillé, but firmer.
To get the folded look, pour your beaten eggs into a hot pan with melted butter and let them sit just long enough to set slightly on the bottom. Then, gently push the eggs so that the runny parts move to the other side of the pan, tilting the pan as you go. Repeat until you have multiple folded layers and the center is still glistening. The eggs work beautifully piled onto a piece of buttered toast.