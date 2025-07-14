Dave Chang's Favorite Hot Sauces For Scrambled Eggs Are Probably In Your Pantry Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A little bit of butter and a pan is usually all it takes to make scrambled eggs come to life. Still, to jumpstart your morning with more intense flavors, add these ingredients to your scrambled eggs and thank us later. Or, if you want to stick with a popular pairing, reach for some hot sauce instead. But with all the brands on shelves, which hot sauce is best for this job? Some of chef Dave Chang's personal favorite hot sauces for scrambled eggs are probably in your pantry right now. You usually can't go wrong with the classics, and Chang's first go-to hot sauce for his eggs is Tabasco.

Made with just three simple ingredients (red peppers, vinegar, and salt), Tabasco adds a subtle heat to scrambled eggs without overpowering their delicate makeup. Since Tabasco is thin, it easily infuses into every fluffy crevice. While red pepper sauce is traditional, Tabasco has an option for everyone. Try a drizzle of the brand's habanero pepper sauce for a fruity kick, its green jalapeño sauce for a mild pop of heat, or its salsa picante. Add a few dashes of the sauce to your eggs to taste, just after scrambling. Or, to infuse the sauce deeper into the protein, whisk it in a bowl with your eggs right before you cook.